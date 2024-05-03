Share

This is a call to action to all creative people across the world.

I encourage you to use your creative talents to design images, create memes, record videos, compose music and do whatever your creativity inspires you to do in order to help spread the word that…

“May is International #ExitTheWHO month!”

Please watch the video below…

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyQa5QLLJqhi

To download any of the images below, click on the image so that it will open into a new window, from which it can be downloaded and shared.

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

