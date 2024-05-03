May is International Exit The WHO Month
Actually, every month is #ExitTheWHO month, but right now is a good time to start. #ExitTheWHO
This is a call to action to all creative people across the world.
I encourage you to use your creative talents to design images, create memes, record videos, compose music and do whatever your creativity inspires you to do in order to help spread the word that…
“May is International #ExitTheWHO month!”
Please watch the video below…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyQa5QLLJqhi
CLICK HERE to visit ExitTheWHO.com
CLICK HERE to visit ExitTheWHO.org
CLICK HERE to visit ScrewTheWHO.com
To download any of the images below, click on the image so that it will open into a new window, from which it can be downloaded and shared.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ANTI-WHO GRAPHICS
CLICK HERE FOR EVEN MORE ANTI-WHO GRAPHICS
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Shall we make it Exit UN/WHO?
I Love the Snake Wranglers Logo-Perfect!