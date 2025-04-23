James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
13h

None of them, Trump, RFKJR, or Makary will do a damn thing to stop the insanity.

Why? Because they all take their orders from Team One World Government. That's becoming crystal clear, even to those who don't want to see it.

We are on our own.

Look that reality squarely in the eye. Then decide how you will deal with this to the best of your ability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
13h

This is why it is important for people to make their own decisions and stop pretending they can rely on other people or the system to protect or save them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture