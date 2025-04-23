Share

THE FDA COMMISSIONER HAS THE LEGAL AUTHORITY TO REVOKE THE BIOLOGICS LICENSES* FOR THE COVID-19 “VACCINES”

Title 21, Chapter I, Subchapter F, Part 601, Subpart A, §601.5 Revocation of license.

(b)(1) The Commissioner shall notify the licensed manufacturer of the intention to revoke the biologics license, setting forth the grounds for, and offering an opportunity for a hearing on the proposed revocation if the Commissioner finds any of the following: (v) The establishment or the manufacturing methods have been so changed as to require a new showing that the establishment or product meets the requirements established in this chapter in order to protect the public health. (vi) The licensed product is not safe and effective for all of its intended uses or is misbranded with respect to any such use. https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-F/part-601/subpart-A/section-601.5

*This is not to say that the "licensed products are what is actually being used. RFK Jr. has the authority to revoke the Emergency Use Authorizations for the COVID-19 “vaccines” that are being injected into children ages 6 months to 11 years.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/21/360bbb-3 (g)(2)

Dear Dr. Makary (FDA Commissioner),

WHY HAVE YOU NOT REVOKED THE LICENSES FOR THE THE COVID-19 “VACCINES”?

https://openvaers.com/covid-data

How many more people are YOU going to allow to be harmed, maimed and killed before YOU direct the FDA to take the mRNA biological weapons off the market?

Many people and even health care professionals are unfamiliar with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) or are discouraged from properly reporting adverse events.

As a result VAERS only receives reports for a small percentage of the adverse events that actually occur.

The numbers provided by VAERS should be multiplied by the under-reporting factor, which has been estimated to be as high as 100x , meaning that less than 1% of adverse events are reported to VAERS.

Click on the links below to read the VAERS reports regarding the people that have been harmed, maimed or killed by the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injectables.

Please realize that FDA Commissioner Makary could REVOKE the licenses for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 “vaccines” and take these products off the market with a stroke of his pen.

I STRONGLY SUGGEST THAT YOU READ THE VAERS REPORTS BELOW, COPY SOME OF THE HORRIFYING INFORMATION THAT YOU FIND, AND SHARE IT DIRECTLY AND PUBLICLY WITH FDA COMMISSIONER MAKARY!!

Let FDA Commissioner Martin Makary know what you think:

Commissioner_Writein@fda.gov

Please also post the information you find in the comment section on this article.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All support is deeply appreciated.

