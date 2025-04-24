Share

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v6sijcd-make-murder-a-crime-again.html

CALL OR TEXT 310-619-3055 TO GET INVOLVED

NOTE:

It is MY opinion that the PREP Act does NOT pre-empt criminal charges from being filed against those who violate state and/or federal criminal statutes. Some people share this interpretation, but unfortunately many people do not. This has resulted in ZERO criminal charges being filed regarding a multitude of COVID crimes.

The best way to clarify this confusion is to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

All support is deeply appreciated.

