MAKE MURDER A CRIME AGAIN
The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act must be REPEALED.
https://rumble.com/v6sijcd-make-murder-a-crime-again.html
NOTE:
It is MY opinion that the PREP Act does NOT pre-empt criminal charges from being filed against those who violate state and/or federal criminal statutes. Some people share this interpretation, but unfortunately many people do not. This has resulted in ZERO criminal charges being filed regarding a multitude of COVID crimes.
The best way to clarify this confusion is to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All support is deeply appreciated.
