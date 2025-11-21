Lawyer Lisa Miron Speaks Out Against mRNA
Lawyer Lisa Miron joins me for the ELEVENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Please watch the video interview below:
https://rumble.com/v720sw6-lawyer-lisa-miron-speaks-out-against-mrna.html
She is right about relatives. Some listen to me and others do not.
We need to dissolve the Antichrist one world order. We need to dissolve the world health organization The Antichrist is at work. Are people that ignorant to let it go through and have a world health organization in the United States won't exist or any countries in the world because of borders will be dissolved are we that ignorant? Apparently we are?