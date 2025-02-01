It is absolutely astonishing to me that at the time this article was published, Kelly Newton-Wordsworth only had 29 subscribers on YouTube and just 188 people were following her on Rumble.
I encourage you to listen to her music below and then follow and support her work.
To Kelly, I simply want to say thank you.
Your music is absolutely spectacular!
info@newtoneproductions.com
+61 475 904 103
NewToneProductions.com
Please take the time to listen to/watch all of Kelly’s music below and share this with others.
The Forest of the Fallen
https://rumble.com/v4ap0mi-the-forest-of-the-fallen.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Hold the line
https://rumble.com/v4auexr-hold-the-line.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
No Digital Prison
https://rumble.com/v55gtfq-no-digital-prison.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
John 8:32 - “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
Let Me Go Back To The Garden
https://rumble.com/v5ltkyp-let-me-go-back-to-the-garden.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
https://rumble.com/v5whke2-enough-is-enough.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Come follow me
https://rumble.com/v5r8tyw-come-follow-me.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Exit the WHO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5xnbhmxpd8
Wake UP Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BF8x1K7j4Sg
MAGA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0smWWj1vSVc
No Man’s Land
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1T4RqGiITtQ
Lest We Forget
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PLSUcq5KHY
Anzac Day 2020 - Lest We Forget
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqyer1ZaxPQ
Stop Monsanto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7G8OCEQyMI
Save Our Seeds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILVuke6eh2c
Kelly Newton-Wordsworth sings for Steve Marsh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F2bdW5Vtnk
Hold The Line
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H01wGGYprlY
Gethsemane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=226UuBy5AqQ
A Country Christmas Carol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sijPHzkhsI
Lately, I’ve Been Changing (Playlist)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80IRpvRo_YU&list=OLAK5uy_lQ0sxT6cCv_3Jxdi0FLbU_95kqRvgiGTM
For Our Planet (Playlist)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EF-9S1MvcCw&list=OLAK5uy_mOJVA9ynfLRVYCph90lXtk5rpFJj_tXiU
Changing Hearts (Playlist)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjJNom_Vw4I&list=OLAK5uy_nRdSJ_ntbyLKISPVOWkBeUPXEA49xypk4
The Prosperity Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zx6JqlTzKxg
The Prosperity Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsMCOosvL6c
Long Live the King of Thailand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyvs79Wkctg
Irish Wedding Blessing
Gospel Gladness Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPR5pPbdFXg&list=OLAK5uy_kbOTfL1K33C0qtv8ftUT2awzc4txJtCm4
For The Love Of Flowers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BstwLuDZRo
A Whale For The Killing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_VjnPj0avM
You Are My Saviour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rhvqQVqpFM
When We Were Young
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIk1EOwIi3M
Wake UP Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrZVefJ_FIo
info@newtoneproductions.com +61 475 904 103
NewToneProductions.com
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Just lovely! Thank you for sharing!❤️
Thanks for posting this! Amazing! And yes! Our lives are worth more than their profits!!! Love, hugs, and PERSEVERE yall!!!