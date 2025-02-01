Share

Leave a comment

It is absolutely astonishing to me that at the time this article was published, Kelly Newton-Wordsworth only had 29 subscribers on YouTube and just 188 people were following her on Rumble.

I encourage you to listen to her music below and then follow and support her work.

To Kelly, I simply want to say thank you.

Your music is absolutely spectacular!

+61 475 904 103

Please take the time to listen to/watch all of Kelly’s music below and share this with others.

Share

The Forest of the Fallen

https://rumble.com/v4ap0mi-the-forest-of-the-fallen.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Hold the line

https://rumble.com/v4auexr-hold-the-line.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

No Digital Prison

https://rumble.com/v55gtfq-no-digital-prison.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

John 8:32 - “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Let Me Go Back To The Garden

https://rumble.com/v5ltkyp-let-me-go-back-to-the-garden.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

https://rumble.com/v5whke2-enough-is-enough.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Come follow me

https://rumble.com/v5r8tyw-come-follow-me.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Exit the WHO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5xnbhmxpd8

Wake UP Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BF8x1K7j4Sg

MAGA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0smWWj1vSVc

No Man’s Land

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1T4RqGiITtQ

Lest We Forget

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PLSUcq5KHY

Anzac Day 2020 - Lest We Forget

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqyer1ZaxPQ

Stop Monsanto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7G8OCEQyMI

Save Our Seeds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILVuke6eh2c

Kelly Newton-Wordsworth sings for Steve Marsh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F2bdW5Vtnk

Hold The Line

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H01wGGYprlY

Gethsemane

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=226UuBy5AqQ

A Country Christmas Carol

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sijPHzkhsI

Lately, I’ve Been Changing (Playlist)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80IRpvRo_YU&list=OLAK5uy_lQ0sxT6cCv_3Jxdi0FLbU_95kqRvgiGTM

For Our Planet (Playlist)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EF-9S1MvcCw&list=OLAK5uy_mOJVA9ynfLRVYCph90lXtk5rpFJj_tXiU

Changing Hearts (Playlist)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjJNom_Vw4I&list=OLAK5uy_nRdSJ_ntbyLKISPVOWkBeUPXEA49xypk4

The Prosperity Song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zx6JqlTzKxg

The Prosperity Song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsMCOosvL6c

Long Live the King of Thailand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyvs79Wkctg

Irish Wedding Blessing

Gospel Gladness Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPR5pPbdFXg&list=OLAK5uy_kbOTfL1K33C0qtv8ftUT2awzc4txJtCm4

For The Love Of Flowers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BstwLuDZRo

A Whale For The Killing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_VjnPj0avM

You Are My Saviour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rhvqQVqpFM

When We Were Young

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIk1EOwIi3M

Wake UP Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrZVefJ_FIo

info@newtoneproductions.com +61 475 904 103

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

PCRfraud.com

MaskCharade.com

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment