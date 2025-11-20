Is the MAHA Honeymoon Over?Do you think that RFK Jr. should be given more time to "Make America Healthy Again," or do you think that he needs to be pressured to take additional actions? James RoguskiNov 20, 2025481367ShareShareLeave a commentSubscribeA simple question:Loading...Post your comments below:Leave a commentShare481367Share
It is simply not possible after the Covid19 organised crime fiasco for RFK Jnr to contend that pharma has any role whatsoever to play in 'Making Americans Healthy'.
They showed that they would commit genocide for £100bn profits.
After that, there can be no discussion about their future role in anything.
IF RFK Jr. would do a simple live blood analysis of 100 HHS employees (a la Dr. Ana Mihalcea) and observed and compiled simple stats regarding who was vaxxed etc and showed the photo/video findings....THAT would be MAHA at real warp speed.
The world would change overnight.
But that kind of thing will not happen soo....disappointed as usual. WE will do it over time, not overnight...