James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
3h

It is simply not possible after the Covid19 organised crime fiasco for RFK Jnr to contend that pharma has any role whatsoever to play in 'Making Americans Healthy'.

They showed that they would commit genocide for £100bn profits.

After that, there can be no discussion about their future role in anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
TheFrontPorchMedia's avatar
TheFrontPorchMedia
3h

IF RFK Jr. would do a simple live blood analysis of 100 HHS employees (a la Dr. Ana Mihalcea) and observed and compiled simple stats regarding who was vaxxed etc and showed the photo/video findings....THAT would be MAHA at real warp speed.

The world would change overnight.

But that kind of thing will not happen soo....disappointed as usual. WE will do it over time, not overnight...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
134 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture