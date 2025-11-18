James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
41m

“And once you have stood alone for what you know to be right, you begin to understand that courage is not the absence of fear - it is love refusing to yield.”

What a powerful sentence that all of us can relate to in our own circle of friends and family !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bjørn leif-oscar Liptovari's avatar
bjørn leif-oscar Liptovari
1h

Hi James. It's good work you do when you have people talking about the damages mRNA does to the recievers. Unbelieveable they don't wake up and take action against pfizer. They are still saying the vaccines are safe.

Even after 17 million deaths they won't admit their failure. It's one of the biggest scams in history making people believe they will die if they don't vaccinate.

And cancer cases has exploded!

Bill Gates said in 2011 that he would massvaccinate the world so the depopulation can start. The only way to controle it are with vaccines, he said.

So we know who funded and made these killervaccines now. Hold them accountable! There must be someone who dare this!

Best of luck.

Regards

Bjørn Leif-oscar Liptovari

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture