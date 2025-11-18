Share

Iris Koh continues to have the courage to stand up for the truth. I encourage you to have the strength to support her efforts. It’s time to take off your masks and roar.

I had started to notice a pattern.

A strange and unsettling one.

People were dying - suddenly.

People I knew - friends of friends.

Vibrant, healthy individuals in the prime of their lives.

And in many of these cases, there was one thing in common:

They had recently taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

I wasn’t an epidemiologist, a scientist or a conspiracy theorist.

I was just a musician with questions.

Something was deeply wrong, and the still small voice grew louder and louder:

Something is not right.

Something is not right.

I didn’t know it then, but that voice would soon lead me into the heart of a national storm.

I could not stay silent when the world changed.

It wasn’t just injustice I was responding to - it was the unraveling of what it means to be human.

I couldn’t allow it to be destroyed right in front of my eyes.

I had to do something.

I had to speak.

Dr. John Tay: “Science is not meant to be trusted. It is meant to be tested. If you cannot question it, it is not science. It is propaganda”

By speaking up, I didn’t just lose friends.

Soon afterwards, my career as a conductor came to an abrupt end.

Once you have seen the machinery of coercion up close, you cannot unsee it. Once you have felt the cost of silence, you cannot return to ignorance. And once you have stood alone for what you know to be right, you begin to understand that courage is not the absence of fear - it is love refusing to yield.

That love - for truth, for freedom, for the people who still dare to think - became the compass that would guide everything I did next. It is the reason I continue to speak, to write, and to fight for those who have been silenced.

The world may have moved on, but I have not forgotten what it means to be human - to be weak and strong at the same time, to love an hate, to weep and laugh at the absurdity of it all.

This is my testimony - and my promise: that even in the darkest hours, as long as someone is willing to pay the price, humanity will still have a chance to preserve the DNA of truth. And every voice that dares to speak becomes part of a chorus. I never knew that this would be the new “choir” I was meant to conduct.

And so I crossed the point of no return.

The moment I chose to stand firm, something within me shifted forever.

I wasn’t trained for battle.

I wasn’t a lawyer or a politician with ambitious plans.

I was just a music teacher.

A woman who believed that truth was beautiful.

And that truth could heal the divide.

Fear gave way to faith, and doubt turned into determination.

I stopped thinking about how big Goliath was, and began to trust in the Almighty God - the One who moves mountains when we have faith the size of a mustard seed.

From that moment on, there was only one path left - forward.

In a time like this, it’s not about looking outward for salvation. It’s about looking inward. It’s about doing what each of us must do, according to our own conscience.

The future of humanity depends not on one hero, but on all of us rising to the moment.

If there is indeed a “New World Order,” I’d like to believe it won’t be the one engineered for us - but one we choose to co-create:

A world no longer governed by fear and manipulation, but by truth and transparency.

A world where power no longer stands in opposition to conscience, but walks hand in hand with it.

May these pages be a light in your journey

May they stir the conscience and may they help us Heal the Divide

May our collective roar rise - not in anger, but in love - until the divide is health and our nation remembers what it means to be whole again.

I will refuse to be silenced.

I will refuse to say that black is white and white is black.

Because conscience is not something that can be traded.

My soul is not for sale.

The greatest strength is not found in domination, but in the marriage of conviction and compassion - in the roar that speaks the truth, and the silence that understands.

This is an invitation to all who hear the Silent Roar within - to rise, to learn and to help rebuild the moral fabric of our home.

Iris Koh