Please watch the video interview below:
https://rumble.com/v7gr3tu-florida-vaccine-fight-james-roguski-defend-your-right-to-sunshine-new-york-.html?start=1035s
For complete details, CLICK ON THE ARTICLE BELOW:
James Roguski
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Haven't listened yet, James. But so glad you are still in the trenches!!!
Thank you, Jim, for the heavy lifting youve done on this-- the research and now the political language needed to introduce change. It's jaw dropping that there is no law prohibiting operations that block out the SUN.