James Roguski

James Roguski

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2d

Haven't listened yet, James. But so glad you are still in the trenches!!!

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Megan's avatar
Megan
2d

Thank you, Jim, for the heavy lifting youve done on this-- the research and now the political language needed to introduce change. It's jaw dropping that there is no law prohibiting operations that block out the SUN.

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