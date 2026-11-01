James Roguski

James Roguski

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Lily del Mar's avatar
Lily del Mar
7h

I can't thank you enough for taking care of this issue

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bjørn leif-oscar Liptovari's avatar
bjørn leif-oscar Liptovari
7h

Hi James.

The main caracter you need to remove is Bill Gates and ALL of his foundations and labs! Then you BAN Darpa,H.A.A.R.P and Nasa to operate with chemtrails! Thereafter you ban WHO and arrest them all! And then you tell Pentagon to focus on defending the nation against islam!

These are the players who decides it all! Then you tell the morons around the world who agreed on doing chemtrails to shut the hell up!

After all this you close down the UN forever!

By the way, there should be a wave of treeplanters planting trees on all of Bill Gates realestates he has bougth up around in America! Attack with narure as a weapon!!!

I'm out...

Regards

Bjørn Leif-oscar Liptovari

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