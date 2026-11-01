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Please watch the interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUHUX7oIyGs

“Step back from the brink of insanity"!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3LbxDZRgA4

HERE IS MY TWO MINUTE ELEVATOR PITCH:

The easiest way to introduce this information to others is to...

ASK PEOPLE FOUR QUESTIONS:

Do you feel that you have an unalienable right to natural sunshine? Encourage them to ask “Google,” to ask “Grok” or to ask any other search engine or artificial intelligence platform the following question: “Do Americans have the unalienable right to natural sunshine?” Are you aware that U.S. law enables blocking the sun and does not protect your obvious right to natural sunshine? READ THIS ARTICLE Do you think the law should be changed?

CALL TO ACTION:

I encourage you to visit https://DefendYourRightToNaturalSunshine.com to learn more about proposed Congressional legislation to change the law.

Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to defend your right to natural sunshine.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

PREVIOUS ARTICLES:

My personal favorite article on this topic is the October 17, 2026 article about Your Unalienable Right to Natural Sunshine that contains many uplifting music videos about sunshine. After having researched and written that article, now when I wake up in the morning, one of these songs is playing over and over in my mind. Read the article. Watch the music videos. It will brighten your mood. I encourage you to focus on defending your rights, focus on what you are going to do to protect them and focus on what kind of future you want.

The best detailed introduction to this topic is the October 22, 2026 article “What Could Possibly Go Wrong?” which includes a video interview with Jeff Dornik. Please watch it and review the extensive documentation.

The easiest way to actually study the proposed legislation is the October 29, 2026 article that includes a Section-by-Section Summary along with an audio recording of the summary so that you can listen to the audio while you read along with the text.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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