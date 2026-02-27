Interview with Jeff Dornik, the CEO of Pickax
I encourage everyone to join the social media platform Pickax.
Please watch the interview with Jeff Dornik, the CEO of Pickax:
https://rumble.com/v76d5ai-interview-with-jeff-dornik-the-ceo-of-pickax.html
The Top 10 Reasons to Join Pickax:
Pickax is truly a free speech social media platform. There are NO algorithms to manipulate your feed or “shadow ban” your posts. Everyone who follows you will see all of your posts in their feed and you will see all of the posts of everyone you follow in your feed.
Verified users are real people, not bots.
Rumble videos can be integrated directly into posts and articles.
You can become a content creator at no cost.
You own your content.
Advertising revenue will be shared with content creators.
There are no fees to get a “blue check”.
You can write long-form articles as well as simple posts.
You can work to build a true community of friends, followers and subscribers.
You will be able to share in the growth of Pickax instead of helping billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg get even richer.
PIckax Policies:
"Information Collection, Use and Sharing
We are the sole owners of the information collected by or through the Service. By using the Service, you agree to the collection and use of information in accordance with this Policy."
AND
"Limited License to PICKAX
By posting or publishing User Content to a public area of the Service, you grant PICKAX a worldwide, perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free, fully paid up right and license (with the right to sublicense) to host, store, transfer, display, reproduce, modify for the purpose of formatting for display, distribute and use User Content, in whole or in part, in any media formats and through any media channels now known or later developed.
By uploading User Content to a private area of the Service, you grant PICKAX a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, fully paid up right and license to host, store, transfer, display, reproduce, modify and use User Content for the full period of time that you maintain your account on the Service, solely to enable your use of User Content. PICKAX may also collect and report information on an aggregate basis and without any personal identification information to one or more third parties."