James Roguski

James Roguski

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Monique's avatar
Monique
2d

Thanks for all your work, James. I support the "The Solar Radiation Modification Prohibition and Atmospheric Transparency Act of 2027."

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
2d

So glad I made the time to…..listen.

Thank you both and especially thank you James.

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