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Please watch the interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfD1f6bb7rs

Read the proposed legislation:

The Solar Radiation Modification Prohibition And Atmospheric Transparency Act Of 2027 Version 2 November 10, 2026 915KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CLICK HERE to listen to a summary of the proposed legislation

Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to Defend Your Right To Natural Sunshine. 310-619-3055

JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

I have published the following articles on this topic:

June 25, 2026

June 29, 2026

October 10, 2026

October 13, 2026

October 17, 2026

October 22, 2026

October 25, 2026

October 26, 2026

October 29, 2026

November 1, 2026

November 10, 2026

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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