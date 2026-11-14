Please watch the interview below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfD1f6bb7rs
Read the proposed legislation:
CLICK HERE to listen to a summary of the proposed legislation
Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to Defend Your Right To Natural Sunshine.
310-619-3055
JOIN THE MOVEMENT:
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE IN THE U.S.
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE OUTSIDE THE U.S.
I have published the following articles on this topic:
June 25, 2026
June 29, 2026
October 10, 2026
October 13, 2026
October 17, 2026
October 22, 2026
October 25, 2026
October 26, 2026
October 29, 2026
November 1, 2026
November 10, 2026
James Roguski
310-619-3055
My Story
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Thanks for all your work, James. I support the "The Solar Radiation Modification Prohibition and Atmospheric Transparency Act of 2027."
So glad I made the time to…..listen.
Thank you both and especially thank you James.