Share

Leave a comment

CLICK HERE to follow Cornelia Mrose on Twitter

CLICK HERE to follow Cornelia Mrose on Rumble

CLICK HERE to subscribe to Cornelia Mrose’s Substack newsletter

4 Page Summary Of The Prep Act

https://rumble.com/v6tkxvn-this-law-lets-people-get-away-with-murder-james-roguski-explains-how-to-rep.html

https://flashlightsproductions.substack.com/p/this-law-lets-people-get-away-with

https://rumble.com/v6tt5jl-how-the-covid-19-prep-declaration-enables-harmful-and-deadly-treatments-and.html

https://flashlightsproductions.substack.com/p/how-the-covid-19-prep-declaration

for additional information regarding the effort to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.