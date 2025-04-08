Share

Leave a comment

I encourage everyone to show their support for Reiner Fuellmich by sending a letter directly to him in Germany. Reiner has been held in pre-trial detainment [prison] for 18 months. He will certainly benefit from your emotional support.

Send your letter directly to Reiner in Germany:

Reiner Fuellmich c/o JVA Rosdorf Am Grossen Sieke 8 D-37124 Rosdorf Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany.

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is living outside the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.

If you would like to help support Inka and Reiner:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich

Crypto:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and support Reiner and her, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

Meet Inka Fuellmich Virtually

Consider participating in the 5+2 workshop for your own health.

The proceeds of this workshop help and support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's freedom, Reiner's health, Reiner's fulfillment for his heart's desire and Reiner's wife Inka's health.

In this workshop you will learn:

How quickly these simple 5+2 words enrich your life and how much good you can achieve with them.

What possibilities open up for you.

What special events you can create.

Master your life and love with these 5+2 WONDERFUL WORDS

So much is possible.

Together for each other. Thank you.

https://daisypapp.com/store/5-2-workshop

A Special Workshop

PREVIOUS ARTICLES ABOUT REINER

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment