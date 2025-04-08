Inka Fuellmich says "Thank you for all your support for Reiner Fuellmich."
If you haven't already done so please take the time to send a letter to Reiner and his wife Inka Fuellmich. If you would like to meet Inka Fuellmich via zoom, see the details below.
I encourage everyone to show their support for Reiner Fuellmich by sending a letter directly to him in Germany. Reiner has been held in pre-trial detainment [prison] for 18 months. He will certainly benefit from your emotional support.
Send your letter directly to Reiner in Germany:
Reiner Fuellmich
c/o JVA Rosdorf
Am Grossen Sieke 8
D-37124 Rosdorf
Germany
PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany.
Inka, Reiner’s wife, is living outside the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.
If you would like to help support Inka and Reiner:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
Crypto:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and support Reiner and her, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.
Meet Inka Fuellmich Virtually
Consider participating in the 5+2 workshop for your own health.
The proceeds of this workshop help and support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's freedom, Reiner's health, Reiner's fulfillment for his heart's desire and Reiner's wife Inka's health.
In this workshop you will learn:
How quickly these simple 5+2 words enrich your life and how much good you can achieve with them.
What possibilities open up for you.
What special events you can create.
Master your life and love with these 5+2 WONDERFUL WORDS
So much is possible.
Together for each other. Thank you.
https://daisypapp.com/store/5-2-workshop
A Special Workshop
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich/#5-2vip
PREVIOUS ARTICLES ABOUT REINER
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.