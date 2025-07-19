Share

Representative Thomas Massie (KY-4) has sponsored H.R. 4388 “The PREP Repeal Act” to Congress along with co-sponsor Paul Gosar (AZ-9).

Here’s why I call the PREP Act medical malpractice martial law. It’s a federal law that says none of the state laws apply, and I think it’s a violation of the 10th Amendment. There’s nowhere in the Constitution that lets the federal government say that all state laws dealing with liability are null and void. Congressman Thomas Massie (KY-04)

The Prep Repeal Act 40.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The PREP Repeal Act:

Fully repeals the liability shields and compensation fund provisions under the PREP Act.

Restores civil remedy rights under federal and state law for those harmed by pandemic products.

Ensures applicability to current and future lawsuits, including pending appeals.

Rescinds unused federal funds set aside for PREP Act-related injury claims.

The PREP Repeal Act could be the single most important health freedom bill in Congress. It would dismantle a key pillar of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, end blanket immunity for vaccine manufacturers, and bring long-overdue accountability for harm. Supporting this bill is essential to restoring integrity and accountability in public health. Nicholas Hulscher, MPH The ‘sweeping liability protections’ extend far beyond manufacturer shields to condone every conceivable medical atrocity. If Massie’s bill passes, the pandemic assembly line would be dismantled. It would be goodbye liability protections, goodbye mandates and goodbye mass-human experimentation. Attorney Ray Flores The PREP Act created a legal black hole where traditional tort rights and due process protections disappeared, replaced by a virtually unreviewable administrative compensation program — the CICP — that has denied nearly every COVID-related claim. In effect, Americans injured by federally endorsed products were stripped of their constitutional right to seek redress. This bill restores that right. Attorney Richard Jaffee

If you want to help REPEAL THE PREP ACT, please do the following…

CLICK HERE to learn about the PREP Act

CLICK HERE to sign the petition.

CALL Representative Thomas Massie (KY-4) at (202) 225-3465 to thank him for sponsoring H.R. 4388.

CALL Representative Paul Gosar (AZ-9) at (202) 225-2315 to thank him for sponsoring H.R. 4388.

CLICK HERE to call your Congressional Representative and encourage them to support H.R. 4388. https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

H.R. 4388 has been referred to the Energy & Commerce Committee.

There are 6 subcommittees in the Energy & Commerce Committee:

Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Communications & Technology Energy Environment Health Oversight & Investigations

It has not yet been submitted to the Health subcommittee. I do not know if that is the committee to which it will be referred, but let’s assume that it will be.

CONTACT EACH MEMBER OF THE HEALTH SUBCOMITTEE AND ENCOURAGE THEM TO CO-SPONSOR H.R. 4388

Health Subcommittee Members

Chairman Health - Morgan Griffith (R) VA-09 Vice Chair Health - Diana Harshbarger (R) TN-01 Gus Bilirakis (R) FL-12 Buddy Carter (R) GA-01 Neal Dunn, M.D. (R) FL-02 Dan Crenshaw (R) TX-02 John Joyce (R) PA-13 Troy Balderson (R) OH-12 Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) IA-01 Kat Cammack (R) FL-03 Jay Obernolte (R) CA-23 John James (R) MI-10 Cliff Bentz (R) OR-02 Erin Houchin (R) IN-09 Nick Langworthy (R) NY-23 Tom Kean (R) NJ-07 Michael Rulli (R) OH-06 Brett Guthrie (R) KY-02 Ranking Member Health - Diana DeGette (D) CO-01 Raul Ruiz (D) CA-25 Debbie Dingell (D) MI-06 Robin Kelly (D) IL-02 Nanette Diaz Barragán (D) CA-44 Kim Schrier (D) WA-08 Lori Trahan (D) MA-03 Marc Veasey (D) TX-33 Lizzie Fletcher (D) TX-07 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) NY-14 Jake Auchincloss (D) MA-04 Troy Carter (D) LA-02 Greg Landsman (D) OH-01 Frank Pallone (D) NJ-06

The following representatives are members of the Energy & Commerce Committee, but are not members of the Health subcommittee.

Bob Latta (R) OH-05 Richard Hudson (R) NC-09 Gary Palmer (R) AL-06 Randy Weber (R) TX-14 Rick Allen (R) GA-12 Russ Fulcher (R) ID-01 August Pfluger (R) TX-11 Russell Fry (R) SC-07 Laurel Lee (R) FL-15 Gabe Evans (R) CO-08 Craig Goldman (R) TX-12 Julie Fedorchak (R) ND-At large Jan Schakowsky (D) IL-09 Doris Matsui (D) CA-07 Kathy Castor (D) FL-14 Paul Tonko (D) NY-20 Yvette Clarke (D) NY-09 Scott Peters (D) CA-50 Darren Soto (D) FL-09 Rob Menendez (D) NJ-08 Kevin Mullin (D) CA-15 Jennifer McClellan (D) VA-04

Jeff Childers:

Prepare for new orders. I couldn’t find a single article reporting this outstanding news. We don’t hate the corporate media nearly enough. But yesterday, Representative Thomas Massie filed a short and sweet bill to repeal the PREP Act. It is exactly what the government needs to start rebuilding trust.

As regular readers are well aware, I am currently suing the federal government over the PREP Act, in Moms for America v. HHS (Northern District of Florida). So I know a little bit about it.

The PREP Act is a 2005 law, quietly passed in the wake of the Anthrax panic, and it provides the legal liability immunity to vaccine makers (and others) for any of their products used during a declared “pandemic.” Injured, disabled, or killed citizens cannot sue vaccine makers even if the vendors lied, but instead may only submit ‘claims’ to a useless and hyper-stingy black box called the “Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program” (CICP).

From what I’ve seen, you’d have better chances by mailing your claim to Wuhan, or stuffing it in Walmart’s suggestions box.

Nothing about PREP makes sense. If a product is “safe and effective,” then why does a manufacturer even need liability immunity? And if it’s not “safe and effective,” what right does the government have to mandate it in a free society?

It’s not exactly a recipe for trust. What national security objective is achieved by forcing citizens to take untested products, eroding trust in all our institutions and making us all outraged at our own government? Our enemies are taking victory laps.

Massie’s bill, which in a sane world should quickly pass and be signed into law (but of course, we’re not in a sane world), said it all in its short preamble:

(1) Liability shields granted under the PREP Act have undermined public trust and accountability during public health emergencies. (2) The ability of citizens to seek redress for injury or harm is a fundamental principle of justice and due process. (Exactly what my lawsuit argues.) (3) The PREP Act has enabled regulatory capture and legal immunity for pharmaceutical manufacturers at the expense of individual rights.

This might be the single most important bill since the Declaration of Independence was signed.

💉 So far, Massie is standing alone (again) doing the unpleasant legislative work while others rack up clicks about Ukraine. If they are serious about health freedom, now’s the time to prove it. We don’t need any more soundbites. We need real accountability— and that starts with repealing the law that lets drug companies maim and kill with impunity, then walk away protected by statute.

Here’s the new operation: Mr. Massie needs some co-sponsors. Send your Representative and Senator a quick note of encouragement, if you feel agree. There are two ways, calling (best) or emailing.

☎️ Use House.gov to quickly find your representative’s phone number (put in your zip code at the top of the page). Here’s the script, but feel free to improvise:

Hi, my name is [Your Name], and I’m a constituent from [City or ZIP]. I’m calling to urge Representative [Last Name] to co-sponsor Rep. Thomas Massie’s bill to repeal the PREP Act, HR 4388. The PREP Act gives total legal immunity to pharmaceutical companies, even when people are harmed. That’s not acceptable. We need real accountability to rebuild public trust. Please let the Representative know this is an important issue to me and others in our district. Thank you.

📤 If you prefer, use Democracy.io to quickly send emails to your own representatives based on your address. Or do both! Here’s a handy email script:

Subject: Please Co-Sponsor Rep. Massie’s Bill to Repeal the PREP Act I’m writing as your constituent to respectfully urge you to co-sponsor Rep. Thomas Massie’s bill to repeal the PREP Act, HR 4388. The PREP Act grants pharmaceutical companies total immunity—even in cases of fraud or injury—while severely limiting recourse through the CICP. That’s not justice, and it’s certainly not freedom. If the government truly wants to rebuild public trust in medical policy, accountability must return. HR 4388 accomplishes that by removing blanket immunity and restoring citizens’ ability to seek redress. Please stand with your constituents—not the pharmaceutical lobby—and co-sponsor this essential legislation. Thank you, [Your Name], [Your ZIP Code]

If you joined in the fun, let everyone know in the comments. (And let us know if you remember our victorious 5-a-day calling army.)

Plus, actually repealing PREP would make my job as a lawyer much easier. Just saying.

RESOURCES:

James Roguski

