James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
11h

AT LONG LAST!!! I asked Ron Johnson to do basically this in my letter to him with proposed #MakePharmaLiable, #RememberBabyAlex, and #PutPeopleOverPharma legislation in 2022:

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-senator-ron-johnson

To his credit, Ron did take the time to speak with me, but he also said, "You know this is never going to pass, right?" He was acknowledging the reality that virtually all puppeticians are owned by pharma.

Kudos to Thomas Massie for being a Badass and actually having the courage to dare:

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/are-you-a-good-german-or-a-badass

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Anne Elizabeth's avatar
Anne Elizabeth
11h

Of course, Repealing the Prep Act is pulling the bottom card from the stack of cards so that the house of cards falls. It will then open the door for the pharmaceutical industry to be pushed toward some accountability for those they have maimed and even killed through their "reckless" or not so reckless distribution of untested experimental drugs. I applaud those who support this bill and sincerely hope it goes through and can be reinforced. Thanks for all your efforts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture