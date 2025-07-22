Share

Leave a comment

I Am Conversations is a transformative journey designed to inspire and help others through purpose driven moments that shape our lives. This show explores personal stories that end up overcoming challenges, finding meaning and impacting others.

Please watch the video below:

Video link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZ9XTrug4nk

Watch other interviews and subscribe to their channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@iamconversations/shorts

Support the folks I am Conversations ☕

https://buymeacoffee.com/iamconversations

Visit their website:

IAmConversations.com

If you want to work with me to help promote a healthier future world, please visit TheCompleteGuideToHealth.com and call me directly:

310-619-3055

My health related websites:

YourDoctorisaLIAR.com

NaturalCancerCures.org

ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com

NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

MaskCharade.com

PCRFraud.com

TheTruthAboutFoodGradeHydrogenPeroxide.com

PeaceOnEarthBeginsWithMe.com

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment