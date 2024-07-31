Share

https://www.brighteon.com/226ecd38-d7d1-4c1b-92cd-3188bcfc7653

My research into the WHO negotiations has revealed that the foundation of the fraud perpetrated against humanity is based on the use of the PCR process to fraudulently claim that “cases” of disease have been identified.

On the fifth anniversary of Kary Mullis’s death I will be publishing an exposé of the past and ongoing fraudulent representation of the PCR process as a diagnostic “test.”

In much the same way that many people have realized that the mRNA injections are NOT “vaccines,” I hope to provide ample evidence to help many more people realize that the PCR process is NOT a diagnostic “test.”

Volunteers needed:

If you would like to help raise awareness of this fraud around the world, please contact me directly at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp)

Kary Mullis (1944-2019)

Deemed an “untamed genius” by fellow researchers, Mullis shared a 1993 Nobel for developing a technique called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, that allowed scientists to create millions of copies of a single DNA molecule. It was hailed as one of the most important scientific inventions of the 20th century; a discovery that — among countless other applications and research — gave scientists the ability to study DNA from a 40,000-year-old frozen mammoth and helped investigators take tiny amounts of DNA to identify or exonerate crime suspects. “He’s a freewheeling thinker,” Kirston Koths, a former colleague, told the San Jose Mercury News in 1999. “Some of the most interesting conversations I’ve ever had in my life have been with Kary over a gin and tonic. He has an ability to make unusual connections.” Mullis was born Dec. 28, 1944 in Lenoir, N.C., to Cecil Banks Mullis, a furniture salesman, and Bernice Alberta Fredericks, a Realtor. The family moved to Columbia, S.C., when Mullis was a child. He showed a keen interest in science and exploration at a young age. Once, in high school, he designed a rocket propelled by sugar and potassium that launched a frog 7,000 feet into the blue. The amphibian, attached to a parachute, returned to Earth unscathed. As an undergraduate chemistry student at Georgia Tech, Mullis put his quirky, creative mind to work; he invented an electronic device that could control a light switch with brain waves and created a laboratory for producing explosives and poisons. After graduating in 1966, he attended UC Berkeley for his PhD in biochemistry. For his PCR discovery, Mullis was also awarded the $385,000 Japan Prize from the Science and Technology Foundation. Together with his Nobel Prize money, Mullis found financial stability and intellectual freedom. “I’m done. I’m fixed. I’m a free agent and it is the most wonderful thing,” he told Spin magazine in 1995. “I can say exactly what I feel about any issue, and I’m going to do that.” Mullis died August 7, 2019 in his Newport Beach, Calif., home from heart and respiratory failure. He was 74. Mullis divorced three times before marrying Nancy, his wife of 22 years. He is survived by children Christopher, Jeremy and Louise; two grandchildren; and two brothers. His 1998 autobiography “Dancing Naked in the Mind Field” detailed his eccentric ideas and life adventures. https://www.latimes.com/obituaries/story/2019-08-13/kary-mullis-dna-nobel-prize

https://archive.org/details/dancing-naked-in-the-mind-field/mode/2up

https://www.ebay.com/itm/144603211316

I encourage everyone around the world to take creative action on Wednesday August 7, 2024 to honor the memory of Kary Mullis.

