Update (September 21, 2023):

I just received the following statement from Francis Boyle:

The International Court of Justice has ruled that some types of UN General Assembly resolutions adopted by consensus can become customary international law, and the globalists lawyers know that. So from my perspective what happened yesterday was an historic defeat for the globalists.

Update (September 25, 2023)

I just received the following statement from Francis Boyle:

Tedros and the WHO are trying to turn a pig’s ear into a silk purse. In fact, this was an historic failure. The Globalists tried and failed to get their Declaration adopted by Consensus by the UN General Assembly, thus preventing it from arguably becoming Customary International Law, which is what they intended to do in the first place. But they will try again.

The “powers that be” are trying to misrepresent what happened on September 20, 2023. Please read the article below and share it widely.

Please be sure that you have read “Broken Silence” first. This previous article will provide some of the background needed to understand what happened at the United Nations today (September 20, 2023).

Please watch the video below…

The above video clip is an excerpt from the full video that is available HERE.

I am aware that this is very confusing.

The powers-that-be had hoped to have their high level meeting and pretend to formally adopt the Political Declaration and be done with it. However, it didn’t quite work out that way.

The President of the United Nations General Assembly ONLY APPEARED to “adopt” the Political Declaration, but the process of adoption HAS NOT BEEN COMPLETED. The document still needs to be formally voted on by the full General Assembly at some future date.

The events at the United Nations today (September 20, 2023) were a last-minute attempt at political theater that was forced by the objections made by eleven nations. (See my Broken Silence article.)

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, eleven nations sent a letter to the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and pointed out that such an adoption would be in violation of UN rules. It appears that the Political Declaration will have to be presented before the entire United Nations General Assembly for a formal vote at “some future date.”

General Assembly resolutions 75/315, 77/274 and 77/275, are clear in indicating that the political declarations of the three health-related High-Level Meetings should “be submitted by the President of the General Assembly for adoption by the Assembly”. In that sense, our delegations oppose any attempt to pretend to formally adopt any of the draft outcome documents in question, during the meetings scheduled for 18, 20, 21 and 22 September 2023, respectively. https://www.nationalreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/UN-sanctions-letter.pdf

The theater involved in today’s event included a statement at the very beginning of the meeting by the President of the UNGA, in which he quickly “adopted” the Political Declaration which made it clear that his quick “adoption” was subject to the demands that were made by the eleven nations.

Hence, we expect a process to take place at a later stage, where the General Assembly will formally consider the adoption of the draft Political Declaration, under Chapter XII of the Rules of Procedures of the General Assembly. In addition, we reserve the right to take appropriate action upon the formal consideration of these four draft outcome documents in the coming weeks, after the conclusion of the High-Level Segment of the 78th Session of the General Assembly, when they must all be considered by the General Assembly in accordance with its rules of procedures. https://www.nationalreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/UN-sanctions-letter.pdf

It seems like the eleven nations have gotten their way by insisting that the United Nations follow their own rules.

Today was political theater.

Apparently, this “Political Declaration” will be submitted for a formal vote at some future meeting of the full General Assembly.

The United Nations lost this skirmish.

The war for your mind, body and life continues.

If the United Nations can make a declaration, so can we, the people…

