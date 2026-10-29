James Roguski

James Roguski

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Holly McC's avatar
Holly McC
3d

Thank you for your efforts on this!

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
3d

They want to block the Sun so they can sell more solar panels for their green agenda.... Makes sense...

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