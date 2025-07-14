Global Opposition to the IHR Amendments
The International Health Regulations impact the lives of everyone on earth.
Africa
Australia
https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/
https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/we-do-not-consent/
Iceland
https://thjodolfur.is/hvar-er-nei-yfirvalda-vid-alraedisvaldi-who-alda-moller/
Israel
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/israel-has-rejected-the-2024-amendments
Netherlands
New Zealand
https://www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/the-whos-power-grab-in-the-name-of-health/
https://media.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/2023/11/2023-MP-Email-Addresses-NZ.pdf
Poland
Portugal
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DpgG1kpeooZ44txkqjnrTL
South Africa
https://x.com/i/spaces/1RDGlzgLqYqxL
Sweden
United States
World Council For Health
https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/exit-the-who/
Click on the link below to automatically send an email to President Trump, both of the Senators from your state and to the Congressional Representative from your district.
https://anh-usa.org/action-center/
Text of the email to be sent:
I urge you to reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) being advanced by the WHO. These amendments, should the US rejoin the WHO under a future administration, threaten US sovereignty and individual medical freedom. Under Article 59 of the IHR, any Member State can “reject” or enter a “reservation” to specific amendments. A rejection means the amendments do not legally apply to the rejecting country. This is the best way for the US to avoid being bound by undesired amendments. The deadline for rejecting them is July 19, 2025.
During COVID-19, Americans endured lockdowns, vaccine mandates, censorship, and travel restrictions—all in the name of public health. The IHR amendments would give even more power to unelected global officials to impose similar measures, with no accountability to the American people. The amendments would let the WHO declare emergencies based on vague “risks,” prioritize widespread distribution of drugs, vaccines, and gene therapies, enable vaccine passport-style travel restrictions, and require taxpayer funding and efforts to censor so-called “misinformation.”
While President Trump withdrew the US from the WHO, future administrations could rejoin. We need Congress to take action now to stop these amendments from taking effect.
Please stand up for medical freedom and protect Americans from global overreach.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Complied, did all I could and now will pray that these IHR Amendments will fail. If America would pull out of the UN it would be a blow to its finances...as it is receiving one third of its yearly budget from America. We should not be supporting the UN. We really need to push our representatives about getting us out...There is no benefit for America to be in the UN, which has an entire block of many little countries in it, which hate America.
Called Trump, signed petitions, contacted my state's congress people and sending this info throughout social media and other substacks.