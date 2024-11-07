Gavin Newsom is Up to Something
I encourage EVERYONE, regardless of where you live, to attend a Zoom meeting at 4pm Pacific on Friday, November 8, 2024, to see what Gavin Newsom is up to.
UPDATE:
The video below was added at 8pm Pacific on November 7, 2024.
Please watch the videos below and CLICK HERE to register for Friday’s Zoom meeting:
I live in California.
I received the following email earlier today:
I encourage everyone to attend Gavin Newsom’s Zoom meeting at 4pm Pacific on Friday, November 8, 2024 to see what he is planning to do.
https://act.gavinnewsom.com/event/organizing-events/87
Invite everyone you know to attend!
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
https://youtu.be/aU_hIEd9lOI?si=mixWfDQen1R-kS8Y
