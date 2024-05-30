Share

Secret meetings of the “drafting group” are being held today (May 30, 2024) to finalize the negotiations regarding item 13.3 (the “Pandemic Agreement”) and item 13.4 (amendments to the International Health Regulations).

Also today, Committee B will be discussing the “ Process of handling and investigating potential allegations against WHO Directors-General. ”

On Friday May 31, the fraudulently adopted 2022 amendments to the IHR are scheduled to enter into force ( Paragraph 27 )

*Also on Friday, Committee A is scheduled to discuss the 2024 amendments to the IHR and the "Pandemic Treaty."

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_9-en.pdf

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf

Final votes may be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

All official documents are available here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha77.html

All live streams and recordings are available here:

https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh

Please note that all times are based on the time in Geneva, Switzerland.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_27Rev1-en.pdf

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_27Rev1Add1-en.pdf

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_41-en.pdf

CLICK HERE to read my previous article regarding the above issue.

The above discussions are committee meetings. A vote may be held in committee A on Friday evening, but another vote of the full plenary session may be held in the final Plenary Session on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

I really do not know why people are celebrating and taking credit for things that they misunderstand and have been misrepresenting.

The WHO negotiations are likely to continue for months.

