Final Countdown
A brief outline of the schedule of the final days of the 77th World Health Assembly.
Secret meetings of the “drafting group” are being held today (May 30, 2024) to finalize the negotiations regarding item 13.3 (the “Pandemic Agreement”) and item 13.4 (amendments to the International Health Regulations).
Also today, Committee B will be discussing the “Process of handling and investigating potential allegations against WHO Directors-General.”
On Friday May 31, the fraudulently adopted 2022 amendments to the IHR are scheduled to enter into force (Paragraph 27)
*Also on Friday, Committee A is scheduled to discuss the 2024 amendments to the IHR and the "Pandemic Treaty."
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_9-en.pdf
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf
Final votes may be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
All official documents are available here:
https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha77.html
All live streams and recordings are available here:
https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh
Please note that all times are based on the time in Geneva, Switzerland.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_27Rev1-en.pdf
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_27Rev1Add1-en.pdf
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_41-en.pdf
CLICK HERE to read my previous article regarding the above issue.
The above discussions are committee meetings. A vote may be held in committee A on Friday evening, but another vote of the full plenary session may be held in the final Plenary Session on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
I really do not know why people are celebrating and taking credit for things that they misunderstand and have been misrepresenting.
The WHO negotiations are likely to continue for months.
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime."
Why do we need to build an alternative? Just get government at all levels out of the hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and let capitalism do the rest.
And also the UN power grab conference taking place this September. So everything is lining up for the heathens. First pandemic treaty signing and than the UN power grab in September 2024