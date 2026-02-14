Share

Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE FAR AND WIDE AND USE THE HASTAG #GetTheLeadOut

March 13, 2026 is the last day to comment on the Federal Aviation Administration’s draft of their plan to transition unleaded aviation gasoline.

Here’s their plan:

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/draft_unleaded_avgas_transition_plan

Here’s the link to comment:

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/pubs

BUT THAT IS NOT WHAT I AM ASKING YOU TO DO!

I encourage everyone to contact the Federal Aviation Administration to demand that they extend the comment period due to their own incompetence, deception or both. (Details below)

Lead is the primary toxic metal associated with aviation fuel, specifically in leaded aviation gasoline (AvGas) used by piston-engine aircraft, contributing to significant air pollution and public health risks near airports. Lead emissions from AvGas contain tetraethyl lead, which causes irreversible neurological and cardiovascular damage.

Tetraethyl lead is used to boost octane levels to prevent engine knock.

Tetraethyl lead

In 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a finding that lead emissions from aircraft engines cause or contribute to air pollution endangering public health, targeting aviation gasoline (avgas).

The EPA determined that lead emissions from aircraft using leaded AvGas endanger public health. This affects children’s brain development and causes cardiovascular issues in adults. Lead emitted from aircraft can travel long distances from airports, contaminating surrounding soil, water, and agriculture. The EPA is in the process of developing regulations to address these emissions, as leaded fuel was phased out for cars but remains in use for small aircraft.

Is it possible that the Biden administration actually did something good?

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-determines-lead-emissions-aircraft-engines-cause-or-contribute-air-pollution

While researching a previous article: Air Travel Related Air Pollution (ATRAP), I discovered that the Federal Aviation Administration is supposedly seeking public comments on the draft of their plan to transition to unleaded Aviation Gasoline (AvGas).

On January 12, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration “posted” the following (bullshit) public notice in the Federal Register:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/01/12/2026-00296/draft-faa-transition-plan-to-unleaded-aviation-gasoline

If you scroll down the page a bit you will see the following:

There is just one little problem. The link to submit your public comment takes you to the wrong page!

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs

It took some digging, but I finally found the correct page:

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/pubs

I was happy that I found the correct page, but I decided to send the following emails to:

Paul Wrzesinski, Ph.D., FAA Office of Senior Technical Experts, Aircraft Certification Service, 800 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20591, Telephone (405) 945-6626, Email paul.j.wrzesinski@faa.gov. and

Maria DiPasquantonio, FAA Office of Senior Technical Experts, Aircraft Certification Service, 800 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20591, Telephone (202) 267-9336, Email: Maria.DiPasquantonio@faa.gov.

TO SEE IF THEY WOULD CORRECT THE RECORD!!!

Maria DiPasquantonio has not yet replied to my email.

I did receive a reply from Paul Wrzesinski:

I then sent the following email:

HIS RESPONSE:

CRICKETS!

Here is what I encourage everyone to do:

Contact:

Paul Wrzesinski, Ph.D., FAA Office of Senior Technical Experts, Aircraft Certification Service, 800 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20591, Telephone (405) 945-6626, Email paul.j.wrzesinski@faa.gov. and

Maria DiPasquantonio, FAA Office of Senior Technical Experts, Aircraft Certification Service, 800 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20591, Telephone (202) 267-9336, Email: Maria.DiPasquantonio@faa.gov.

Demand that the FAA correct the record in the Federal Register and extend the deadline for the comment period to compensate for their incompetence.

Sample email subject line and text:

To:

paul.j.wrzesinski@faa.gov

Maria.DiPasquantonio@faa.gov

GET THE LEAD OUT!

Dear Mr. Wrzesinski and Ms. DiPasquantonio:

This email is to demand that you extend the deadline for public comment due to the fact (of which I am certain you are aware) that the link to submit a public comment that was included in the official public notice in the Federal Register was INCORRECT.

On January 12, 2026, your office published the following flawed public notice:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/01/12/2026-00296/draft-faa-transition-plan-to-unleaded-aviation-gasoline

The link that was included in the notice in the Federal Register for the public to submit their comments was (and still is) incorrect:

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs

The correct link is:

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/pubs

Your error has deprived the public of our right to comment on this important issue.

I demand that you submit a corrected notice in the Federal Register and extend the deadline to compensate for your obvious error.

Get The Lead Out!

Sincerely,

Public comments on this notice must be submitted on or before March 13, 2026.

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/pubs

Download the “Comment Matrix” document and submit your comments via email to:

9-AVS-AIR670-AVGAS@faa.gov

The FAA emphasizes that the document is not a regulation or mandate, but a framework intended to support a safe and orderly transition for piston-engine aircraft and the aviation industry. The transition plan was developed as part of the FAA’s work with the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative, a government-industry partnership focused on addressing the long-term transition away from leaded aviation fuel. https://www.aopa.org/news-and-media/all-news/2026/january/14/faa-seeks-feedback-on-unleaded-fuel-transition

Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE)

https://flyeagle.org/about-us/

The Draft FAA Transition Plan to Unleaded Aviation Gasoline outlines strategies to safely eliminate lead aviation fuels, approve unleaded alternatives for all piston-engine aircraft, ensure continued availability of aviation gasoline, and promote widespread access to unleaded aviation gasoline at airports. Building on years of collaborative efforts through the government-industry initiative, Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE), this plan aims to transition to lead-free aviation fuels for piston-engine aircraft in a safe and efficient manner. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/01/12/2026-00296/draft-faa-transition-plan-to-unleaded-aviation-gasoline

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/draft_unleaded_avgas_transition_plan

The two part series below is very, very well done:

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

https://www.saveourskiesalliance.org/lead-exposure.html

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment