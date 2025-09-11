Share

TAKE BOTH ACTIONS BELOW

ACTION #1:

Send an email to President Trump

(YES, you can still send this email anytime after September 11, 2025.)

https://stopcovidvaccinesnow.org/open-letter-to-president-trump/

ACTION #2:

Submit your comment on the Citizen Petition by Interest of Justice:

Download and read the Citizen Petition

https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002

https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002/comment

https://www.regulations.gov/docket/FDA-2025-P-1807/document

Below is the text of the email that will be sent to President Donald Trump:

Dear Mr. President,

Mr. President, on September 11, 2001, America was attacked. On September 11, 2025, we demand you end the ongoing attack—the military-pharmaceutical experiments on American citizens conducted without informed consent

Your recent public questioning of Operation Warp Speed's success on September 1st, combined with RFK Jr.'s September 8th admission that there have been "no successes" in health agencies due to pharmaceutical infiltration, confirms what Interest of Justice documented in our comprehensive petition submitted June 20, 2025. Your September 8th Truth Social post sharing a video about toxic vaccine ingredients, followed by your September 9th Presidential Memorandum cracking down on pharmaceutical advertising deception, demonstrates you now understand the systematic deception perpetrated not just against the American people, but against you personally as President. RFK Jr. has provided the answer to your question about WHY Operation Warp Speed wasn't successful: 30-40 years of pharmaceutical capture of the very agencies meant to protect public health - a "pipeline of deception" as he called it yesterday when announcing enforcement actions against drug companies.

We the People write to you today regarding serious constitutional and legal violations that occurred under Operation Warp Speed, which we have documented extensively in our current petition before the FDA. We believe you may have already reviewed our filing, which demonstrates that Operation Warp Speed was not the massive success it was portrayed to be, but rather represents a void use of Other Transaction Authority that must be corrected to prevent future violations of American law.

Mr. President, as the only person on earth constitutionally vested with ensuring that the laws of the United States are faithfully executed, including 50 USC 1520a, we respectfully request your immediate attention to these urgent legal matters.

Our legal research has revealed that the Department of Defense, operating under what is now termed the Department of War, conducted unauthorized experiments on American civilians under Operation Warp Speed. This represents a fundamental violation of congressional authority and constitutional protections that demands presidential intervention. The Other Transaction Authority was misused and misappropriated under private authority, which constitutes a clear misuse of congressional authority for OTA. This completely circumvented explicit congressional prohibitions on experimentation on humans with biological agents, and those responsible knew exactly what they were doing.

Mr. President, this was not an oversight or bureaucratic error. This was a deliberate circumvention of laws specifically designed to protect American citizens from unauthorized medical experimentation.

We have submitted comprehensive legal documentation to the FDA that required nearly a year of intensive research to compile. This petition provides detailed evidence of how laws were systematically changed under administrative authority to arrive at a place where Operation Warp Speed, unfortunately, was not a successful situation but rather a legal violation of the highest order. Mr. President, we urge you and RFK Jr. to ensure the laws are faithfully executed by granting each and every section of our extensive and highly detailed petition. This document represents a complete solution in a box - a roadmap for correcting the systematic deception that was perpetrated not just against you, but against any president or leader who would be subjected to the same administrative overreach if these problems are not corrected now.

While we acknowledge RFK Jr.'s initial step in removing COVID vaccines for healthy people, this partial measure doesn't address the comprehensive violations documented in our June 20th petition currently on your desk. RFK Jr.'s own admission that pharmaceutical companies have created "corrupting entanglements" that have caused "a series of bad decisions" demands the complete remedy our petition provides - not incremental half-measures that leave the underlying constitutional violations unaddressed.

The products distributed under Operation Warp Speed were neither completely approved nor were they proven safe and effective through proper legal channels. Instead, they went to market using void pseudo-legal frameworks that violated fundamental principles of informed consent and medical ethics, facilitating the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing products to reach the global market under the UN global marketplace. This represents what RFK Jr. has accurately described as "a big pump and dump scheme that benefits the few at the expense of the many."

FDA Commissioner Makary's September 9th admission that drug companies spend up to 25% of their budgets on advertising while being "too permissive with misleading advertisements" exposes the scale of deception. With studies showing 100% of pharmaceutical social media posts highlight benefits but only 33% mention harms, the systematic misleading of Americans becomes undeniable. Every American citizen deserved informed consent, which they categorically did not receive under Operation Warp Speed - a failure now being acknowledged through unprecedented enforcement actions against pharmaceutical deception.

The previous administration's unholy alliance with the World Health Organization created a system where FDA authority was functionally subordinated to WHO emergency use listings. This violated the constitutional separation of powers and created administrative policies that illegally superseded superior law. Under the now-discredited Chevron doctrine, which we know to be a legal fiction, inferior administrative rules were allowed to outweigh superior constitutional law. This created a regulatory framework where human rights in biomedical research were systematically violated under the guise of emergency authority.

Mr. President, we need this tangled mess undone immediately. Inferior law should never outweigh superior law, especially when human rights are at stake. The World Health Organization is currently finalizing the PABS framework and pandemic agreement negotiations. Too many countries have regulatory ties with the United States that mirror our flawed OTA system. If we don't correct these violations now, they will be institutionalized globally through international agreements.

We urgently need complete transparency in how this system operates, including full disclosure of all World Health Organization and FDA mutual confidentiality agreements. The American people have a right to know what agreements were made in their name that may have compromised their constitutional protections. The window for correcting these violations is closing rapidly as international frameworks are being finalized based on the flawed American model.

This letter is not intended to discredit Operation Warp Speed or to judge your leadership. Rather, we seek to demonstrate that you were subjected to systematic deception that any president or leader would face if the underlying administrative overreach is not corrected. The problems we have identified will continue to affect the top echelons of government because of how the system is currently structured between powers. If you do not step up and change these systems now, all of our extensive research and this unique opportunity will go to waste. The administrative system's overreach created a framework where even presidents cannot access accurate information needed to make informed decisions about public health and national security.

Our petition shows that Operation Warp Speed was legally void from its inception, and this cannot happen again. We have taken extensive steps to provide you with a complete solution that would create new laws and systems based on the sound foundation of constitutional law that our nation has fought to preserve for centuries.

Under the common law system of the United States, where citizens enjoy extensive rights and freedoms, fundamental questions arise about what thresholds justify government infringement on liberty. Operation Warp Speed calls into question the very nature of emergency powers and their constitutional limits. What does it take to allow government to limit our liberties in any way? These are not academic questions - they are constitutional imperatives that Operation Warp Speed violated through unauthorized experimentation and denial of informed consent.

The United States is currently in serious breach of international law and our duty to protect human rights, especially during emergencies. Our petition documents how these breaches facilitated the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing system, tying the United States to acts of serious, unauthorized experimentation and major human rights violations.

We need you to declare Operation Warp Speed unlawful based on the misuse and misappropriation of Other Transaction Authority, direct RFK Jr. to grant our pending FDA petition in its entirety, mandate complete transparency regarding all OTA transactions and Operation Warp Speed contracts, and establish formal acknowledgment that American citizens were denied informed consent, making the program legally void from inception.

We need immediate legal action to declare the OTA authority void when used for civilian medical experimentation, formal recognition that informed consent was violated under Operation Warp Speed, complete transparency regarding all WHO-FDA agreements and OTA contracts, and establishment of constitutional safeguards preventing future military involvement in civilian medical mandates. Mr. President, you took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. These violations represent a direct assault on constitutional governance that requires immediate presidential action.

These serious breaches of constitutional and international law require a prompt and complete remedy that includes formal acknowledgment of the violations, a public apology that upholds rather than embarrasses the United States, complete assurance of non-repetition, and appropriate restitution for all individuals harmed by these products.

There can be no liability waivers for this kind of serious breach of constitutional and international law. The systematic denial of informed consent and unauthorized medical experimentation cannot be shielded from accountability through administrative immunity provisions.

Our petition provides the complete framework for correcting these violations and ensuring they never happen again. We ask that you grant our petition in total and create new laws that will protect Americans in the future while making things right for all people who were harmed by these constitutionally void programs.

If the Department of Defense is going to operate under the name "Department of War," they must be held to the highest standards of legal compliance when dealing with American civilians. The mixing of military authority with civilian medical mandates represents a dangerous precedent that violates the fundamental American principle of civilian control over military operations. The Department of War failed to comply with the law and needs immediate oversight to prevent future violations during alleged emergencies. Military emergency powers cannot be used to circumvent constitutional protections for civilian populations.

We understand that complex operations sometimes produce unintended consequences. What matters now is taking responsibility and correcting all mistakes to protect future generations and achieve true justice for the American people. You have the constitutional authority and moral obligation to address these violations while you remain in office. With RFK Jr. in position at HHS, you have a unique opportunity to implement the legal corrections needed to restore constitutional governance to biomedical research and emergency response. The American people deserve leaders who will admit when systems failed and take concrete steps to ensure those failures never happen again.

These violations are not historical curiosities - they represent ongoing threats to American constitutional governance. Every day these void authorities remain in place is another day that future emergencies could be used to circumvent congressional authority and constitutional protections.

Interest of Justice has spent four years documenting these violations through international legal proceedings and bringing them to the attention of the United States government, which has done nothing. Our research proves that American constitutional law was systematically violated under Operation Warp Speed through deliberate misuse of emergency authorities. We offer our complete legal research and documentation to support any presidential action to correct these violations. Our evidence is comprehensive, legally sound, and ready for immediate implementation. The foundation of American law remains strong, but it has been obscured by layers of void pseudo-legal authorities that must be stripped away to restore constitutional governance.

You have the power to correct these violations and restore constitutional governance to American biomedical research and emergency response. Future generations will judge leaders not by whether they made mistakes, but by whether they had the courage to correct those mistakes when they became apparent. The American people need a president who will stand up to void authorities, restore constitutional governance, and ensure that American citizens are never again subjected to unauthorized medical experimentation under the guise of emergency powers.

We respectfully urge you to act on our FDA petition and declare Operation Warp Speed's OTA authority void to protect both current and future Americans from similar constitutional violations. The rule of law depends on leaders who will enforce the law, especially when that enforcement requires admitting that previous actions exceeded constitutional authority. As you stated last night in the wake of tragedy, we must all commit to "the rule of law" - we stand ready to help you restore it in the realm of biomedical governance where pharmaceutical capture has undermined constitutional order.

Mr. President, please understand that we are not seeking to judge you personally. We recognize there was systematic deception in the law, and we believe you have done an excellent job in questioning the true effectiveness of Operation Warp Speed. We can assure you that it was absolutely not successful except insofar as it succeeded in circumventing constitutional law.

We ask for your cooperation in this unprecedented situation not as an admission of wrongdoing, but as an acknowledgment that the American people deserve truth, accountability, and assurance that such systematic deceptions can never happen again. Your willingness to address these violations would demonstrate the kind of principled leadership that puts constitutional governance above political considerations.

To close this chapter properly and restore constitutional governance, we respectfully urge you to grant our petition in its entirety. This would create the new legal framework needed to protect future generations from similar violations and demonstrate American leadership in upholding both constitutional and international human rights law.

Last night, September 10, 2025, as our nation grieves the assassination of Charlie Kirk, you called on all Americans to "commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died, the values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law."

Interest of Justice stands ready to help restore that rule of law. We cannot enforce constitutional protections without the chief law enforcement officer - that's you. The same forces that have corrupted our scientific institutions through pharmaceutical capture represent a threat to ordered liberty itself. Help us restore the rule of law in biomedical governance as we unite in this dark moment to reclaim the constitutional values that Charlie Kirk championed.

Mr. President, you asked on September 1st if Operation Warp Speed was brilliant or not, and demanded to know why if it wasn't. RFK Jr. answered on September 8th: pharmaceutical capture destroyed any possibility of success. Your September 8th sharing of anti-vaccine content highlighting toxic ingredients confirms what our June 20th petition proved with court evidence. The convergence of your questioning, RFK Jr.'s admissions, and our documented evidence creates an unprecedented opportunity for constitutional restoration. Our petition has been on your desk since June 20, 2025, providing the complete legal framework for the correction you're now publicly seeking. Grant it in full - anything less perpetuates the pharmaceutical capture RFK Jr. now admits has corrupted these agencies for decades.

Respectfully submitted with urgent request for immediate action, Constitutional governance requires constitutional leaders.

The American people are counting on your leadership, Mr. President.

ALSO, SEND THE LETTER BELOW TO PRESIDENT TRUMP:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Download and send the letter below to President Donald Trump:

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

