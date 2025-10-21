Share

Have you ever posted information on social media about a personal health issue?

The Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources network uses artificial intelligence to collect and analyze vast amounts of publicly available information in near real-time, including traditional media, social media, government health websites, blogs, and expert groups in order to identify disease “outbreaks.”

The WHO’s EIOS Collaboration page indicates that partners are constantly working on piloting new projects, such as “News Article Credibility Detection”, “Misinformation Classification Systems”, among others.

The WHO describes this as a tool for early warning, but it effectively empowers participating nations and participating groups to use artificial intelligence to spy on the world’s digital conversations.

Enhanced Web Scraping A collaboration is now underway to enhance the web scraping functionality of EIOS. The development will expand the number of different data formats that can be scraped, including images and pdf documents, ease the configuration and set up of new sources, enhance the maintainability and source management. The new web scraping platform allows also to extract indicators like number of suspected or confirmed cases or number of vaccinations carried out. This will facilitate monitoring of key indicators which are published in different formats. Speech-to-Text Sources from Radio While “print” media on the Web is a significant source of information for the EIOS initiative, there is an identified gap associated with a variety of issues, including internet penetration. Radio is able to fill this gap, both for media and non-media sources. The addition of a speech-to-text component in the EIOS system will increase the reach of the system and enhance the ability to detect signals in vulnerable areas that are not otherwise captured. WHO is working with the UN Office for Information and Communications Technology to adapt the Unite Wave platform for public health intelligence, allowing to capture, identify and transcribe radio broadcasts for the detection of health threats. https://www.who.int/initiatives/eios/eios-collaboration

Since reliable data and transparent political decision processes are key to build public trust in emergency situations, we are pleased to strengthen the EIOS Initiative and the capacities of the WHO Hub in Berlin. Nina Warken (Minister of Health - Germany) https://www.who.int/news/item/13-10-2025-who-upgrades-its-public-health-intelligence-system-to-boost-global-health-security

The Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources Network (EIOS) is not new.

It started in 2017.

It is claimed that the Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources (EIOS) system identified a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019. This initial alert was based on public media reports, and the incident was later identified as the first signal of what would become the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, the United States uses the Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources (EIOS) system. The Pan American Health Organization, the regional WHO office for the Americas, has included the U.S. in studies on the use of EIOS for early threat detection.

The U.S. also operates its own long-standing program, the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), which is separate from the WHO’s EIOS. The Epidemic Intelligence Service was founded in 1951 and is a CDC program that trains field investigators to respond to health threats.

The Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) program that trains “disease detectives” to respond to public health threats. EIS officers investigate outbreaks by collecting and analyzing data, and they respond to both domestic and international health emergencies, including natural disasters and bioterrorism events.

Germany pledged 30 million dollars to help launch the EIOS Hub in 2021.

With the support of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, the WHO Hub was established in September 2021 in Berlin, as part of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.

An upgrade to the EIOS system was recently announced.

The Decision-Support Pandemic Simulator

In early 2025, the initial prototype of the Pandemic Simulator platform was completed and made available to initial test users from different member states and organizations.

Utilizing stakeholder input, the Simulator platform has been further improved and is now entering the next phase, moving from a prototype to a proof-of-concept with a wider user base.

How EIOS is used for mass gatherings

Public health bodies frequently implement special surveillance during major events, which serve as opportunities to pilot and improve new monitoring technologies.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the WHO used EIOS to complement existing surveillance efforts, screening nearly 104,000 articles over 81 days for potential disease outbreaks outside of Japan.

The same approach was adopted for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing techniques are used to analyze the data flow, categorizing articles by potential health threats, location, and language. This allows public health analysts to rapidly identify and assess potential disease signals.

Health officials use the EIOS output to supplement traditional surveillance from hospitals and clinics. This helps them conduct rapid risk assessments to determine if a signal warrants further investigation or action, with the goal of mitigating an outbreak before it can escalate.

2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The “White House Task Force on the 2028 Summer Olympics” was established by President Donald Trump in August 2025 to ensure the safety and success of the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Its members include Vice President J.D. Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and other officials, including the Secretary of State, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Homeland Security, and other senior White House officials.

I have NOT been able to find mention that the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the FDA Commissioner or the Director of the CDC are members of the White House Task Force.

Purpose: Its main goal is to coordinate the federal government’s efforts to ensure the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are “safe, seamless and historically successful”. The task force will lead a unified effort for safety, border security, and transportation for millions of visitors.

One-Health: The Task Force is being created to coordinate a “One Health” approach, integrating human, animal, and environmental health surveillance.

Enhanced surveillance: The city’s preparedness plans include implementing enhanced disease surveillance, deploying wastewater and air monitoring, and potentially using “participatory surveillance,” which involves engaging the public in reporting health information.

Collaboration: A multi-layered approach will involve collaboration between the LA County Department of Public Health, academic institutions, and organizations like Cedars-Sinai, the official medical provider for the games.

