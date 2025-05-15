Please invite others to read this article by sharing this link:

(OP) 6. URGES all States and regional economic integration organizations, in the event a pandemic emergency is determined prior to the entry into force of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, to take measures, promptly, on a voluntary basis, in line with relevant provisions of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, noting that taking such measures is without prejudice to the position of any State or regional economic integration organization with regard to the WHO Pandemic Agreement;

(OP) 9. DECIDES, in accordance with Rule 41 of its Rules of Procedure, to establish an open-ended Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) to:

(1) as a priority, draft and negotiate the Annex to the WHO Pandemic Agreement described in Article 12 of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and submit the outcome to the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly for its consideration, and subsequently facilitate, as necessary, activities related to the adoption of said Annex and the opening for signature, ratification, acceptance, approval, accession or formal confirmation of the WHO Pandemic Agreement;

(2) following completion of the activities in paragraph (1) above, conduct preparatory work on the following issues in the WHO Pandemic Agreement for consideration, as appropriate, by the Conference of the Parties:

(a) rules of procedure for the Conference of the Parties, and its criteria for participation of observers at its proceedings;

(b) establish financial rules for the Conference of the Parties and any subsidiary bodies it may establish;

(c) a draft budget for the first financial period;

(d) the structure, functions and modalities of the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network as referred to in Article 13 of the WHO Pandemic Agreement;

(e) the information, frequency and format of the reports required under Article 21.1 on the implementation of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, including Article 11.1(a);

(f) the mechanism referred to in WHO Pandemic Agreement Article 19.5 and 19.6 to facilitate and strengthen effective implementation of the provisions of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, including its rules of procedure/terms of reference;

(3) develop a proposal for the terms of reference for the Coordinating Financial Mechanism and the modalities for its operationalization and governance in relation to the implementation of the WHO Pandemic Agreement as described in Article 18 of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, for consideration by the Conference of the Parties, and in this regard cooperate with the States Parties Committee for the Implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005) as referred to in Article 54 bis therein and with its preparatory process;

(4) oversee other preparations, as necessary, for the first session of the Conference of the Parties, and report directly to it in that regard;

