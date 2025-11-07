Dr. Joseph Sansone Speaks Out Against mRNA
This is the first in an ongoing series of interviews that I will be doing with people who are willing to speak out against the ongoing use of the mRNA injections.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v71cgyw-dr.-joseph-sansone-speaks-out-against-mrna.html
Support Dr. Joseph Sansone’s ongoing efforts:
https://JosephSansone.com
Thank you for posting this video, James. It is truly excellent!
Blessings & gratitude to the Truth Warriors. In God we Trust ...