Discussions with Jeremiah Hosea
I was blessed to participate in a radio interview and will soon be participating in an X Space with Jeremiah Hosea. Please listen to our discussions and support Jeremiah Hosea's work.
Please listen to the audio interview below:
https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-84/
After the above interview, Jeremiah gave me one if the most important compliments I could imagine receiving, when he told me:
“I really love the way you think.”
A DISCUSSION OF THE PREP ACT:
https://x.com/Earthdriver/status/1905426485176918214
Support Jeremiah Hosea's work:
https://jeremiahhosea.substack.com/archive
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
CullingIsMurder.com
PCRfraud.com
MaskCharade.com
StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
PLEASE LISTEN TO THE X SPACE DISCUSSION OF THE PREP ACT
Per your recommendation I just subscribed to his Substack.
Thanks for all you are doing to keep us informed and for this recommendation.
I believe most of us have the same sentiment.
“I really love the way you think.”