David Carter Speaks Out Against mRNA
David Carter joins me for the fourth in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v71h2hm-david-carter-speaks-out-against-mrna.html
I encourage you to subscribe to David Carter’s Substack and support his work:
https://TheTruthContract.substack.com
https://TheTruthContract.co.uk
https://SpermEggGeddon.com
About The Truth Contract
We’re living in a time of growing distrust; in governments, institutions, media, even in each other.
Many feel overwhelmed by noise, unsure who to believe, or afraid to speak what they really think. And yet, beneath the cynicism, something deeper is stirring: a quiet but powerful hunger for truth, agency, and integrity.
The Truth Contract exists to meet that moment.
Not with outrage or noise, but with clarity, courage, and purpose.
What is The Truth Contract?
The Truth Contract is a movement and platform for those who think critically, speak honestly, and act with intention.
We connect truth-seekers with truth-speakers; scientists, doctors, whistleblowers, independent journalists, and everyday people who see through the fog and are ready to build something better.
We offer a space for meaningful dialogue, public intelligence, and truth-led participation; through long-form interviews, private discussions, in-person gatherings, and a growing set of tools designed to return civic power to the people.
What We Stand For
We’re not here to fix a broken system.
We’re here to replace it, with one grounded in truth, transparency, and shared human values.
This isn’t about ideology. It’s about integrity.
We’re here for the curious, the courageous, and the constructive:
those ready to unlearn, rethink, and reclaim their place in shaping a more honest world.
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you very much David.
This is a brief, in-depth account of the harms of the mRNA ‘vaccines’ that I shall send to all the parents and Grandparents I know.
Even before the roll out of the ‘vaccine’ I tried to persuade them all to refuse the Covid Jabs for themselves and their child/children; I even left them the book Turtles all the Way Down - vaccine science and myth to read. Not one of them read any part of the book or took my advice and I was declared Persona Non Grata by two of them.
I haven’t broached the subject with them since then.
But this is so persuasive that I will risk falling out completely with another one or two.
And Thank you, James, for being so utterly tireless in getting the truth out. I don’t know how you keep up the impetus and I admire the fact that you do.
Hi James. I must say i admire the people who stands up against all mRNA injections and speaks out about the sideeffects. It's a pity not so many listens to it and takes it seariously.
17 million deaths so far from these vaccines! And nobody is held accountable. A former ceo in Pfizer stated there was no pandemic. It was a narrative for decieving the public to take vaccines they could profit from. 5.5 billions took the vaccines! 17 million deaths! Other sideeffects destroying the life of young people sterilizing them! And it's all still going on! They are still giving these insane vaccines to people calling it for boosters. The mane sideeffect is the vaccines destroyes your immunesystem totally!
So gather evidence, gather interviews from hurt and damaged people and make a giant lawsuit against Big Pharma! Those corrupt politicians you bring'em down to! Gather evidence on who got payed by Big Pharma. Who collected the most? We know they payed of the democrats in congress and senate! But first and foremost get the mRNA injections banned! Stop these boosters they still give out. And arrest the ones who caused it all! If a dumbass like me can know so much about it how come you americans don't know? There are evidence of mRNA in many various medicines to! The use of this has gone thru the roof. Thanks to Bill Gates laboratorys were he has experimented with this in vaccines. And he has even given an interview on tape were he admits to it! In Kenya he sterilized over 200.000 girls. In Bangladesh he gave over 280.000 girls polio. And he has a foundation for litle girls he started with Epstein.
Fuck i took off......
Regards
Bjørn Leif-oscar Liptovari