Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v71h2hm-david-carter-speaks-out-against-mrna.html

I encourage you to subscribe to David Carter’s Substack and support his work:

About The Truth Contract

We’re living in a time of growing distrust; in governments, institutions, media, even in each other.

Many feel overwhelmed by noise, unsure who to believe, or afraid to speak what they really think. And yet, beneath the cynicism, something deeper is stirring: a quiet but powerful hunger for truth, agency, and integrity.

The Truth Contract exists to meet that moment.

Not with outrage or noise, but with clarity, courage, and purpose.

What is The Truth Contract?

The Truth Contract is a movement and platform for those who think critically, speak honestly, and act with intention.

We connect truth-seekers with truth-speakers; scientists, doctors, whistleblowers, independent journalists, and everyday people who see through the fog and are ready to build something better.

We offer a space for meaningful dialogue, public intelligence, and truth-led participation; through long-form interviews, private discussions, in-person gatherings, and a growing set of tools designed to return civic power to the people.

What We Stand For

We’re not here to fix a broken system.

We’re here to replace it, with one grounded in truth, transparency, and shared human values.

This isn’t about ideology. It’s about integrity.

We’re here for the curious, the courageous, and the constructive:

those ready to unlearn, rethink, and reclaim their place in shaping a more honest world.

James Roguski

