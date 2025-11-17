Dave Krieger Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dave Krieger joins me for the NINTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Please watch the video interview below:
https://rumble.com/v71sw6k-dave-krieger-speaks-out-against-mrna.html
"Autopsies have now proven the mRNA shots are deadly. Nearly 74% of those tested showed it was THE cause of death."
~Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist
"[The mRNA Covid Vaccine roll-out] is going to be bigger than the Holocaust. We've got to be somewhere between 10 and 20 million people that have been killed by these experimental vaccines worldwide, and it's still going up."
~Andrew Bridgen, Ex-British MP