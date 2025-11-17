James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ausar's avatar
Ausar
10h

"Autopsies have now proven the mRNA shots are deadly. Nearly 74% of those tested showed it was THE cause of death."

~Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ausar's avatar
Ausar
13h

"[The mRNA Covid Vaccine roll-out] is going to be bigger than the Holocaust. We've got to be somewhere between 10 and 20 million people that have been killed by these experimental vaccines worldwide, and it's still going up."

~Andrew Bridgen, Ex-British MP

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture