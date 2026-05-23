James Roguski

James Roguski

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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
2d

Thank you James... You are a True warrior for Mankind! This entire plandemic must cease and humankind MUST WAKE UP and stop falling for the Pharma propaganda. It is ALL PHARMA IS POISON - right back to its origins with JD Rockefeller in the 1880s.

The Secret Covenant & Birth of Pharma https://sterry448.substack.com/p/the-secret-covenant-and-pharmacology?r=pvup8

Here is my response to the Prep Act;

"The Prep Act is a demonic, unconstitutional action, not approved by the constituents of Government 'actors', who were voted in, to be a voice for the rights of the human beings who selected them. These 'actors' have ZERO authority to pass any document or action without the unanimous approval of their constituents. Any such action is considered TREASONOUS and must be treated and tried as such, with immediate removal from the Office wherein the delinquent Government official is situated. I vehemently oppose the 'Prep Act' or any Act that is similar in its intention or direction, and not in favour of all God's children, aka Humankind!"

FYI I recently suffered a massive 4th stage heart attack, the result of new 6G lamp stands placed on Blue Mt ski hill and in parking lot, that were triggered by LifeWave patches that contain graphene (on neck & heart), February 26th. They are putting these 3000 microTesla lamps up everywhere. They are deadly - We the Beings need to demand that all 1G to 10G be removed from the planet. This is how they will finish us off. Heart Attack! Warning - Deadly Graphene Triggered via EMF Radiation -

https://sterry448.substack.com/p/heaven-on-earth-is-real-why-are-demons?r=pvup8

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3d

And Kennedy as secretary can end the emergency that enables the PREP act protection.

But he didn't and won't for COVID or this bullshit.

Controlled opposition.

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