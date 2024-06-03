Courage is the Cure
Robyn Jackson-Stegner and I discussed the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were "adopted" by the 77th World Health Assembly on June 1, 2024.
https://rumble.com/v4z80ii-james-roguski-world-health-organisation-ihr-and-pandemic-treaty-3rd-june-20.html
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf
Article 44bis – Coordinating Financial Mechanism
(e) leverage voluntary monetary contributions for organizations and other entities supporting States Parties to develop, strengthen and maintain their core capacities, including those relevant for pandemic emergencies.
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
