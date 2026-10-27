James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
5d

Blessings to you n yours James.

From Sydney Australia.

Reply
Share
Michael LeVesque's avatar
Michael LeVesque
5d

Thanks James for this excellent and important article.

It seems so much has bogged down regarding the environment and yet waves get created to protect the skies.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Roguski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture