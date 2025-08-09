Share

This article is meant to be a resource center for you to properly inform yourself BEFORE the government, the mainstream media and the alternative media whip up a frenzy of fear-mongering around CHIKV (CHIKungunya Virus).

Please take the time to learn and prepare yourself in advance and don’t fall for the bullshit propaganda this time.

According to “experts,” “Chikungunya disease” is marked by severe joint pain, often leading to a stooped or bent-over posture, which is why it's sometimes referred to as the "bending over" disease. The name "chikungunya" itself comes from the Kimakonde language of Mozambique and means "that which contorts or bends up," reflecting the characteristic posture of those suffering from the disease's intense joint pain.

Don’t fall for these lies:

“There is no cure.”

“There is nothing you can do.”

“There is a safe and effective vaccine.”

“Don’t worry, those chemicals we are spraying are safe and effective.”

Don’t “bend over” and take it this time. FIGHT BACK!

THE PROPAGANDA MACHINE IS FOLLOWING THE EXACT SAME GAME PLAN — DO NOT FALL FOR THIS BULLSHIT AGAIN.

Demand to see an isolated Chikungunya virus!!!

NATURAL REMEDIES:

The information below is readily available online. It is merely collected here for your convenience.

Make wise decisions and take responsibility for your own health.

Nilavembu Kudineer (see below) Ginger: The anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties of ginger helps to provide pain relief. Turmeric: Curcumin, found in turmeric, possesses powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that support the immune system and are also helpful in easing pain. Turmeric is a marvel spice that can fix various diseases from cold and cough to fever and irritation. Having warm turmeric milk twice a day can reduce swelling and function as a safe and natural painkiller. Coconut water: Coconut water has a very positive effect on the liver, can reduce symptoms and can help in a speedy recovery. Coconut water helps detoxify the body and maintain hydration levels. Drink 3-4 glasses daily. Holy Basil (Tulsi) leaves: Holy Basil helps reduce the body temperature. It contains anti-oxidants that boosts the immune system and helps in quick recovery. One can simply chew holy basil leaves once or twice a day or boil a few basil leaves in water and drink it. Sunflower seeds and honey: The mixture of powdered sunflower seeds and honey is a great mixture that helps in relieving joint pain. Sunflower seeds are full of Zinc and Vitamin E which are essential for the immune system. Honey is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Herbal Teas: Ginger Tea: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce joint pain and inflammation.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) Water: Tulsi leaves are known for their anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and immune-boosting properties.

Turmeric Tea: Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory compound that can help reduce joint pain and inflammation. Adding black pepper can enhance the absorption of curcumin.

Echinacea, elderberry, green tea, peppermint, and chamomile teas are known to boost the immune system. Tinospora cordifolia (Giloy-Guduchi): Giloy Juice is a known immune booster. Giloy is recognized for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and immune-modulatory properties, which can help reduce fever and combat infection, according to Haridwarayurved.com. It can be consumed in the form of juice, powder, or capsules. Many herbal prescriptions for fever have Giloy as an active ingredient. Giloy is anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-pyretic. Giloy can be taken as capsules, powder known as Giloy Satva, or in a juice form. Dietary Recommendations: A diet rich in fruits (berries, oranges, papaya, guava, kiwi), vegetables (spinach, kale, carrots, broccoli), and lean proteins (chicken, fish, lentils) can help reduce inflammation and boost the immune system. Avoid Certain Foods: Limit sugary foods, fried and processed foods, and spicy foods, as they can exacerbate inflammation and hinder recovery. Nutrient-Rich Diet: Include foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, selenium, chromium, and zinc to support the immune system. Epsom salt soak: This salt helps ease the pain. Epsom salt contains magnesium sulfate crystals that reduces inflammation and pain. Epsom salt baths can relax muscles and ease joint stiffness and pain. In addition to this, warm water improves blood circulation in the body. Warm Water Therapy and Compresses: Soaking in a warm bath or applying warm compresses to affected joints can help soothe pain and stiffness. Topical Creams and Gels: Creams or gels containing ingredients like menthol or capsaicin can provide localized pain relief when rubbed on sore joints. Garlic Paste: The calming properties of garlic give alleviation from joint agonies. Applying a paste made from crushed garlic pods to the joints can help relieve pain when applied to joints twice a day. Simple massage oil may be prepared by mixing and heating castor oil (1 teaspoon), coconut oil (2 teaspoon), dum streak also known as Sahajan (3-4 pieces), Camphor balls (2-3 pieces), 3 cloves, garlic (3-4 pieces). During application, oil should be sufficiently warm. Massage with Medicated Oils: Massaging painful joints with warm medicated oils, such as Mahanarayan or Dhanvantaram Tailam, can improve circulation and reduce stiffness. BC Hasaram's Kesri Tailam and Marham are two effective ayurvedic products to treat joint pain. https://www.haridwarayurved.com/product/KESRI-TAILAM https://www.haridwarayurved.com/product/KESRI-MARHAM Water and Fluids: Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water, coconut water, and clear soups.

PUBLISHED STUDIES:

The therapeutic effectiveness of medicinal plants and phytochemicals:

Demystifying therapeutic potential of medicinal plants against chikungunya virus

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8641736/#sec1-8

Antiviral Natural Products for Arbovirus Infections

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7356825/

Antiviral, Cytoprotective, and Anti-Inflammatory Effect of Ampelozizyphus amazonicus Ducke Ethanolic Wood Extract on Chikungunya Virus Infection

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10674702/

Curcumin inhibits Zika and chikungunya virus infection by inhibiting cell binding

https://pdf.sciencedirectassets.com/271065/1-s2.0-S0166354217X00041/1-s2.0-S0166354216307483/main.pdf

The potential inhibitory mechanism of EGCG against the Chikungunya virus targeting non-structural protein 2 through molecular dynamics simulation

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11608233/

Nilavembu Kudineer is a polyherbal formula with Andrographis paniculata as its main herb. The other component plants are Cyperus rotandus, Mollugo cerviana, Piper nigrum, Santalum album, Trichosanthes cucumerina, Vetiveria zizanioides and Zingeber officinale. Ethanolic extract of Nilavembu Kudineer showed a protective effect against CHIKV infection in Vero cells.

Nilavembu Kudineer typically includes the following ingredients:

Nilavembu (Andrographis paniculata)

Velamichanver

Vettiver

Sandal

Nutgrass

Peipudal

Parpadagam

Dry Ginger

Black Pepper.

Preparation:

The powder is boiled in water until reduced to a decoction, then filtered and consumed.

Traditional Uses:

Primarily used for fever management, it's also known to help with respiratory issues, digestive problems, and liver detoxification.

Modern Research:

Studies suggest it may be effective against viral infections like Dengue and Chikungunya.

Benefits:

It is believed to boost immunity, reduce fever, and alleviate symptoms of various ailments.

Availability:

It is available as a powder or in pre-packaged decoction form.

PREVENTION:

Prevention is always better than cure.

REMOVE STANDING WATER:

Ensure regular cleaning of the standing water in the gutters, buckets, playsets, air conditioning pans or any other place where mosquitoes can breed. Change the water in birdbaths and pools on regular basis to eliminate possible habitats for mosquitoes.

CLOTHING:

Keep yourself covered and minimize skin exposure. Avoid getting bitten which can be done by wearing long sleeves, socks and long pants. Wrap all the gaps in your clothing from where mosquitoes can even get to your skin. Trying staying indoors if and when possible.

White clothing can help repel mosquitoes, or at least make you less attractive to them, according to a study. Mosquitoes are more attracted to certain colors, particularly red, orange, black, and cyan (a blue-green color). Conversely, they tend to ignore colors like white, green, blue, and purple, according to Hawx Pest Control.

MOSQUITO NETTING:

There are an endless number of readily available options.

NATURAL MOSQUITO REPELLANTS:

Make use of NATURAL mosquito repellents both in your environment and applied topically to the skin.

Essential oils like lemon eucalyptus, citronella, and lavender, clove, tea tree, as well as other options like castor oil, cinnamon, and garlic can be used to make sprays or applied directly to the skin.

PLANTS THAT REPEL MOSQUITOES:

Grow plants such as citronella, marigold and lemon grass that contain essential oils and act as natural mosquito repellents. Place them near the windows and doors and see how they will actually shoo away the mosquitoes.

THE PREP ACT DECLARATION:

The PREP Act declaration regarding Nerve Agents and Insecticides:

The declaration states in section I the Secretary's determination that there is a credible risk that the release of nerve agents or organophosphorus insecticides and the resulting organophosphorus poisoning or the release of carbamate insecticides and the resulting carbamate poisoning may, in the future, constitute a public health emergency. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) authorizes the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to issue a declaration to provide liability immunity to certain individuals and entities (Covered Persons) against any claim of loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration or use of medical countermeasures (Covered Countermeasures), except for claims that meet the PREP Act's definition of willful misconduct. Using this authority, the Secretary is issuing this declaration for medical countermeasures against nerve agents and organophosphorus insecticides that result in organophosphorus poisoning and carbamate insecticides that result in carbamate poisoning. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/05/10/2017-09455/nerve-agents-and-certain-insecticides-organophosphorus-andor-carbamate-countermeasures

The first amendment to the PREP Act declaration regarding Nerve Agents and Insecticides:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/12/23/2022-28013/notice-of-amendment

SUMMARY:

If you are harmed by any covered countermeasures employed against nerve agents and organophosphorus insecticides that result in organophosphorus poisoning, or carbamate insecticides that result in carbamate poisoning that was administered by a “covered person” under the PREP Act declaration, you will NOT be able to file a civil lawsuit seeking damages for any “loss” that you may have suffered due to the use of such “covered countermeasures.”

Mosquito fogging is a method of mosquito control where an insecticide is dispersed as a fine aerosol, or "fog," to kill adult mosquitoes. This fogging is often done using truck-mounted or handheld machines that release the insecticide in a way that allows it to drift and reach mosquitoes in various locations. The insecticide used in fogging is often pyrethrin or a synthetic pyrethroid, which are designed to target the mosquito's nervous system.

Organophosphate (OP) insecticides are a class of pesticides used primarily in agriculture and other settings to control insects by disrupting their nervous system.

Organophosphate (OP) insecticides are a class of pesticides used primarily in agriculture and other settings to control insects by disrupting their nervous system.

https://www.nj.gov/dep/enforcement/pcp/bpc/wps/ops.pdf

Carbamate insecticides are used as sprays or baits to kill insects by affecting their brains and nervous systems.

https://dhss.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/dph/pdf/carbamfaq.pdf

CDC Mosquito Control for Chikungunya Virus

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/php/mosquito-control/index.html

Effective vector-based CHIKV, DENV, YFV, and ZIKV prevention involves initiating control measures such as larval source reduction (container elimination) and larvicide treatments before the beginning of the mosquito season, and adult reduction measures such as adulticide treatments following detection of human arbovirus activity. Integrated Vector Management (IVM), a combination of procedures to prevent CHIKV, DENV, YFV, and ZIKV from spreading, may be initiated whenever a suspected/confirmed imported or locally acquired case is detected. During outbreaks a combination of large scale vector control activities may be used to minimize vector-human contact. Space spraying of insecticides is carried out by backpack, truck- or air-craft mounted equipment. https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/pdfs/mosquito-control-508.pdf

Pesticide Injury Accountability Act of 2025:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/2324/text

Aedes aegypti (Egyptian mosquito)

Males live off fruit and only the female bites for blood, which she needs to mature her eggs. To find a host, she is attracted to chemical compounds emitted by mammals, including ammonia, carbon dioxide, lactic acid, and octenol. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aedes_aegypti

Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquito)

The Asian tiger mosquito is an aggressive biter that feeds primarily during the day. Adults of this mosquito have black bodies with conspicuous white stripes. A distinctive single white stripe runs the length of the back.Although the Asian tiger mosquito is a competent laboratory vector of several viral pathogens, there is no evidence to date that this mosquito has caused human disease in the U.S. https://cisr.ucr.edu/invasive-species/asian-tiger-mosquito

VACCINES

IXCHIQ (18+ years of age)

IXCHIQ (Chikungunya Vaccine, Live) Solution for Intramuscular Injection

https://IXCHIQhcp.com/

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/ixchiq

These highlights do not include all the information needed to use IXCHIQ safely and effectively. See full prescribing information for IXCHIQ.

IXCHIQ contains a live, weakened version of the chikungunya virus and may cause symptoms similar to those of chikungunya disease.

IXCHIQ is a vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at high risk of exposure to CHIKV.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on anti-CHIKV neutralizing antibody titers. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies.

The exact mechanism of protection has NOT been determined.

IXCHIQ has NOT been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential or impairment of male fertility.

IXCHIQ contains live, attenuated chikungunya virus (generated by reverse genetics from La Réunion strain LR-CHIKV clone LR2006 OPY1). The attenuated virus has a deletion in non-structural protein 3, which encodes a component of the viral replicase complex, and replicates less efficiently than the wild-type CHIKV.

Each dose may contain residual amounts of Vero cell proteins (less than 5 ng/dose), Vero cell DNA (less than 10 pg/dose), bovine serum albumin (less than 500 pg/dose) and protamine sulphate (less than 1 mcg/dose), from the manufacturing process.

Study 1 was a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded study, in which participants were vaccinated with a single dose of IXCHIQ (n=3,082) or placebo (Phosphate Buffered Saline) (n=1,033).

Study 2 was a non-placebo-controlled study where 408 participants were vaccinated with a single dose of IXCHIQ. Overall, 4,523 participants enrolled in those studies.

Among 3,490 IXCHIQ recipients, two (both from Study 1) reported serious adverse reactions. One IXCHIQ recipient reported myalgia and one reported atrial fibrillation and hypovolemic hyponatremia.

Some of the postmarketing reports include adverse events that are consistent with severe complications of chikungunya disease, resulting in hospitalization; one person died from encephalitis. (1/4,523)

There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of IXCHIQ in pregnant individuals, and human data available from clinical trials with IXCHIQ are insufficient to establish the presence or absence of vaccine-associated risk during pregnancy.

FDA and CDC Recommend Pause in Use of Ixchiq (Chikungunya Vaccine, Live) in Individuals 60 Years of Age and Older While Postmarketing Safety Reports are Investigated

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/fda-and-cdc-recommend-pause-use-ixchiq-chikungunya-vaccine-live-individuals-60-years-age-and-older

On May 9, 2025, FDA issued a safety communication informing the public that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) jointly recommended a pause in the use of IXCHIQ (Chikungunya Vaccine, Live) in individuals 60 years of age and older while the Agencies undertook an investigation of postmarketing reports of serious adverse events, including neurologic and cardiac events, in individuals who have received the vaccine.

At the time of the May 9, 2025, recommended pause, FDA conveyed its intention to conduct an updated benefit-risk assessment for the use of IXCHIQ in individuals 60 years of age and older. FDA has completed an updated benefit-risk assessment of IXCHIQ, including for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.

FDA Update on the Safety of IXCHIQ (Chikungunya Vaccine, Live): FDA Safety Communication

FDA Removes Recommended Pause in Use and Approves Required Updated Labeling

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/fda-update-safety-ixchiq-chikungunya-vaccine-live

Based on the available data, and its benefit-risk assessment, FDA has removed the recommended pause in the use of IXCHIQ in individuals 60 years of age and older and has approved updates to the Prescribing Information and Patient Information that it required of the company, Valneva Austria GmbH.

VIMKUNYA (12+ years of age)

VIMKUNYA™ (Chikungunya Vaccine, Recombinant) injectable suspension, for intramuscular use

https://VIMKUNYA.com/

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vimkunya

These highlights do not include all the information needed to use VIMKUNYA safely and effectively. See full prescribing information for VIMKUNYA.

VIMKUNYA is a vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The indication is approved under accelerated approval based on anti-chikungunya virus neutralizing antibody levels. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

VIMKUNYA, Chikungunya Vaccine, Recombinant, is a sterile injectable suspension for intramuscular use. VIMKUNYA contains purified virus-like particles (VLPs) consisting of CHIKV capsid protein (C) and envelope proteins E1 and E2, derived from CHIKV Senegal strain 37997. The VLPs are produced by transfecting an expression plasmid that encodes for the CHIKV structural polyprotein C-E3-E2-6K-E1 in HEK293 (a continuous line of human embryonic kidney cells) in media containing amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. The VLPs containing C, E1 and E2, are harvested from the media and then purified by a series of chemical and physical methods. After sterile filtration, the purified VLPs are mixed with formulation buffer and adsorbed on aluminum hydroxide [Al(OH)3] as adjuvant.

Each 0.8-mL dose contains approximately 40 mcg of CHIKV VLPs. Each dose also contains 867 mcg Al(OH)3 (approximately 300 mcg aluminum), 59.7 mg sucrose, 5.9 mg sodium citrate dihydrate, 0.9 mg potassium phosphate dibasic, 0.4 mg potassium phosphate monobasic, and water for injection. Each dose may contain residual amounts of HEK293 cell protein (less than 400 ng/dose), HEK293 cell DNA (less than 10 ng/dose), poloxamer 188 (less than 2850 mcg/dose), polyethyleneimine (less than 4 mcg/dose), valproic acid (less than 12.8 mcg/dose), Benzonase (less than 1.6 ng/dose), and plasmid DNA (less than 3.6 ng/dose), from the manufacturing process.

The safety of VIMKUNYA was evaluated in two clinical trials [Study 1 (NCT05072080) and Study 2 (NCT05349617)], both conducted in the United States, in which a total of 3,667 participants 12 years of age and older received a single dose of VIMKUNYA or placebo [formulation buffer containing 218 mM sucrose, 10 mM potassium phosphate, 25 mM sodium citrate, pH 7.0 (see Description (11)].

Study 1 was a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded trial. Individuals aged 12 through 64 years were randomized in a 6:1 ratio, stratified by age stratum (12-17, 18-45, and 46-64 years of age), to receive a single dose of VIMKUNYA (n=2,794) or placebo (n=464).

Only 254 of the participants were 12 through 17 years of age.

Study 2 was a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded trial. Individuals aged 65 years and older were randomized in a 1:1 ratio, stratified by age stratum (65-74 and ≥75 years of age), to receive a single dose of VIMKUNYA (n=206) or placebo (n=207). Among the overall 413 participants enrolled in Study 2, the median age was 70 years.

There are no clinical studies of VIMKUNYA in pregnant women. Data on VIMKUNYA administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.

VIMKUNYA has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity, mutagenic potential, or for impairment of male fertility in animals.

In both studies, the assessment of effectiveness was based on seroresponse rate at Day 22 and the serum neutralizing antibody (SNA) geometric mean titer (GMT) at Day 22.

CDC INFO REGARDING CHIKAGUNYA

Chikungunya

https://www.cdc.gov/yellow-book/hcp/travel-associated-infections-diseases/chikungunya.html

Chikungunya Vaccines

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/vaccines/index.html

Preventing Chikungunya

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/prevention/index.html

Areas at Risk for Chikungunya

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/data-maps/index.html

Chikungunya in the United States

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/data-maps/chikungunya-us.html

Treatment and Prevention of Chikungunya Virus Disease

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/hcp/treatment-prevention/index.html

Clinical Signs and Symptoms of Chikungunya Virus Disease

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/hcp/clinical-signs/index.html

Symptoms, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Does the screenshot below remind you of the lies told during COVID-19?

Chikungunya Atypical and Severe Disease Manifestations

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/media/pdfs/chikungunya-atypical-severe-disease_healthcare-provider-factsheet-10-07-2014.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/symptoms-diagnosis-treatment/index.html

About Chikungunya

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/about/index.html

Chikungunya: Causes and How It Spreads

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/causes-and-spread/index.html

Transmission of Chikungunya Virus

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/php/transmission/index.html

*Chikungunya Vaccine Information for Healthcare Providers

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/hcp/vaccines/index.html

Clinical Testing and Diagnosis for Chikungunya Virus Disease

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/hcp/diagnosis-testing/index.html

Factors to Discuss with U.S. Travelers Visiting Areas at Risk for Chikungunya

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/media/pdfs/2025/05/Chikungunya-vaccines_Factors-to-assess_May2025_p-508.pdf

Chikungunya Vaccination for U.S. Travelers Decision Tree

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/media/pdfs/2025/05/Chikungunya-vaccines_Decision-tree_May2025_p-508.pdf

World Health Organization

Chikungunya Outbreak Toolbox

https://www.who.int/emergencies/outbreak-toolkit/disease-outbreak-toolboxes/chikungunya-outbreak-toolbox

Chikungunya

https://www.who.int/health-topics/chikungunya

Fact Sheets:

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/chikungunya

Frequently Asked Questions

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/chikungunya

