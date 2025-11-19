Share

Bill Gates’ organization, The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) [pronounced “seppy”], wants access to the PABS database of “pathogens with pandemic potential” so that they can use artificial intelligence to accelerate vaccine development through their “Pandemic Preparedness Engine.”

USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO ENHANCE GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND PROLIFERATION OF A NEW GENERATION OF BIOLOGICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION

An artificial intelligence preparedness assistant

Our aim—articulated in CEPI’s 100 Days Mission—is for the world to be able to do that within 100 days of a new pathogen being identified as having the potential to cause a pandemic. To advance this mission we plan to collaborate on the development of a revolutionary new AI platform—we’re calling it a Pandemic Preparedness Engine. It will act like a kind of ChatGPT for vaccine developers, serving as a virtual scientific collaborator capable of helping researchers identify and synthesise vast swathes of information, test hypotheses and advance vaccine development at unprecedented speed. Within a single, secure platform, the Pandemic Preparedness Engine will be designed to integrate multiple vast and disparate datasets including gene sequences and potential viral mutations to help design vaccines, supported by epidemiological data to inform preclinical and clinical trial findings, and key insights on regulatory assessments and state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to enable rapid scale-up and supply. https://cepi.net/artificial-intelligence

“The basic fact is that the current wild-type strain is not the one that’s going to cause a pandemic. It’s a future strain that has adapted to humans that could cause a pandemic,” he says. Which is where the AI-enhanced approach comes in—offering a rapid way to not only predict potential pandemic-causing mutations, but also to design immunogens that are already one step ahead. “We’re not only designing better antigens for the current strain, we’re also designing antigens for vaccines against future strains. That’s what has been done with H5N1. The proteins are stabilised so they produce potentially very high levels of protection in humans. They have been modified to express the appropriate areas on the protein that are better immunogens than the wild type proteins and they contain the important structures for future strains.” The new antigens, designed and created using AI models trained on immunological and structural data, are more stable, more effective and importantly, quicker to develop. And having them ready to go now gives scientists a head start—allowing them to create new vaccines against a novel virus or strain within days when speed is critical. The implications of this success extend well beyond H5N1 bird flu. Building the necessary scientific knowledge bases and AI models for other types of viruses that threaten people is central to CEPI’s viral family approach to pandemic readiness and preparing for Disease X—a hypothetical unknown pathogen that could emerge and become a pandemic. https://cepi.net/innovations-for-impact/getting-ahead-pandemic-threats-better-faster-ai-vaccine-design

A critical enabler of the 100 Days Mission is the establishment of a global ‘Vaccine Library’: a globally accessible store of scientific knowledge, data and prototype rapid-response vaccine candidates against selected viruses from the 25 viral families known to infect humans. Components in the Vaccine Library can be swiftly utilized if a novel pathogen with pandemic potential emerges, significantly accelerating the vaccine development process.



CEPI’s aim is to store AI-generated, lab-tested and verified antigen designs developed by the HMRI consortium in the Vaccine Library so they can be quickly used to develop vaccine candidates in the event of an outbreak of a novel pathogenic threat. In this scenario, these antigen designs could be taken “off the shelf”, once the gene sequences of the virus causing the outbreak is known, which could then be inserted into an appropriate rapid-response vaccine platform to start production of vaccines for clinical testing. https://cepi.net/using-ai-speed-vaccine-development-against-disease-x

With an initial investment of $460 million from the governments of Germany, Japan and Norway, plus the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will seek to outsmart epidemics by developing safe and effective vaccines against known infectious disease threats that could be deployed rapidly to contain outbreaks, before they become global health emergencies. https://cepi.net/cepi-officially-launched

CEPI is planning to develop a revolutionary new artificial intelligence platform called the Pandemic Preparedness Engine – a kind of ChatGPT dedicated to accelerating pandemic vaccine development. The Pandemic Preparedness Engine is an end-to-end digital R&D pipeline designed to integrate multiple vast datasets—from genomic surveillance, epidemiological models and viral phylogenetics to vaccine design toolkits, preclinical and clinical pipelines, safety monitoring and regulatory submissions—into a single, secure platform. By applying advanced generative AI techniques, it will be able to scan this wealth of global data, identify whether a pathogen has pandemic potential and propose antigens and designs for potential vaccine candidates in minutes, hours and days rather than in months. The ultimate aim: to advance CEPI’s 100 Days Mission, a goal for the world to be able to develop pandemic-busting vaccines within 100 days. https://www.facebook.com/61551676765636/posts/future-pandemics-demand-future-ready-tools-thats-why-cepi-is-planning-to-develop/122201757974055892/

Second, CEPI suggests that the IGWG further elaborate on the WHO recognized sequence database mechanism with a particular view on how it can be future-proofed to accommodate AI-powered federated learning for vaccine research and development. As a funder of the possible uses of this database system, CEPI is building an AI-enabled rapid vaccine design platform called the Pandemic Preparedness Engine, which will require comprehensive and real-time pathogen sequence data. In the event of an outbreak, AI-generated antigen designs funded by CEPI will be available to partners to rapidly start the production of vaccines for clinical testing. https://rumble.com/v716bcu-who-watch-intergovernmental-working-group-igwg-on-the-who-pandemic-agreemen.html?start=8531

https://apps.who.int/gb/igwg/pdf_files/IGWG3-written-statements/CEPI-04-11-2025.pdf

https://cepi.net/about-cepi

https://cepi.net/artificial-intelligence

https://cepi.net/cepi-20-and-100-days-mission

https://static.cepi.net/downloads/2023-12/CEPI-2022-2026-Strategy-v3-Jan21_0.pdf

https://cepi.net/artificial-intelligence/ai-projects

https://cepi.net/innovations-for-impact/getting-ahead-pandemic-threats-better-faster-ai-vaccine-design

https://cepi.net/what-will-it-take-global-coalition-outlines-how-beat-next-disease-x-pandemic-100-days

https://static.cepi.net/downloads/2024-02/CEPI-100-Days-Report-Digital-Version_29-11-22.pdf

