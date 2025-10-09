CDC "Vaccine" Recommendations
The CDC "vaccine" recommendations were "revised" on October 7, 2025 but the details associated with these "revisions" still seem to be very, very incomplete.
Please watch the video interview with Karen Kingston below:
https://rumble.com/v701zju-interview-with-karen-kingston.html
Support Karen Kingston’s work: https://www.thekingstonreport.com/archive
COVID-19 vaccination minimum age:
6 months [Spikevax]
5 years [Comirnaty]
12 years [mNexspike, Novaxovid])
Shared clinical decision-making:
Vaccination based on individual-based decision-making with an emphasis that the risk-benefit of vaccination is most favorable for individuals who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease and lowest for individuals who are not at an increased risk according to the CDC list of COVID-19 risk factors (see: www.cdc.gov/covid/hcp/clinical-care/underlying-conditions.html).
https://www.cdc.gov/covid/risk-factors/index.html
For additional information on shared clinical decision-making, see www.cdc.gov/acip/vaccine-recommendations/shared-clinical-decision-making.html
Current COVID-19 schedule and dosage formulation available at: www.cdc.gov/covidschedule
Administer an age-appropriate COVID-19 vaccine product for each dose. There is no preferential recommendation for the use of one COVID-19 vaccine over another when more than one recommended age-appropriate vaccine is available.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf
COVID–19 vaccination
Shared clinical decision-making
Vaccination based on individual-based decisionmaking—with an emphasis that the risk-benefit of vaccination is most favorable for individuals who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease and lowest for individuals who are not at an increased risk according to the CDC list of COVID-19 risk factors (see www.cdc.gov/covid/hcp/clinical-care/underlying-conditions.html).
For additional information on shared clinical decision-making, see www.cdc.gov/ acip/vaccine-recommendations/shared-clinical-decision-making.html
Current COVID-19 schedule and dosage formulation available at www.cdc.gov/covidschedule
Administer an age-appropriate COVID-19 vaccine product for each dose. There is no preferential recommendation for the use of one COVID-19 vaccine over another when more than one recommended age-appropriate vaccine is available.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/adult/adult-combined-schedule.pdf
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.
I’ve yet to dive into this body of work James …but I’m gettin there.
Just wanted to say hi .