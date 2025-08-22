Share

If you live in California, CLICK HERE to see how your Congressional district will be redrawn and CLICK HERE for the proposed new maps

By adopting Constitutional amendments in 2008 and 2010, California’s voters gave the power to draw Congressional district lines to an independent panel of 14 citizens.

California currently relies on this independent panel that is supposed to be nonpartisan to draw Congressional district maps. Voters' permission is needed to implement the new redistricting plan.

Unfortunately, the way the amendments were written, the will of the people of California to have an independent panel draw the district lines after every census can be challenged by a supermajority of the California legislation, as is currently happening.

The effort to place another amendment on the November 2025 ballot is “a corrupt redistricting scheme to rig California’s elections” that violates the “letter and the spirit of the California Constitution.” - California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-Santee)

Currently, 9 of the 52 Representatives from California are Republicans.

The following 4 Republican districts seem secure:

CA-05: R+20 to R+22 (Tim McClintock - R)

CA-20: R+33 to R+35 (Vince Fong - R)

CA-23: R+18 to R+21 (Jay Oberlolte - R)

CA-40: R+9 to R+17 (Young Kim - R)

If the ballot measure is passed during the November 4, 2025 election, Congressional Districts 01, 03, 41 and 48, which are currently represented by Republican members of Congress, would be redrawn to shift the voter base in those districts from predominately Republican to predominately Democrat.

CA-01: R+26 to D+11 (Doug LaMalfa - R)

CA-03: R+9 to D+6 (Kevin Kiley - R)

CA-41: R+7 to D+16 (Ken Calvert - R)

CA-48: R+20 to D+0.1 (Darrel Issa - R

In addition, Republican Congressman, Dave Valadao, who represents the 22nd district despite the district having a slim Democrat majority, would have to win re-election in a more strongly Democrat district if the ballot measure passes in November 2025.

CA-22: D+2 to D+7 (Dave Valadao - R)

The 13th District is just barely Republican, but it is currently represented by a Democrat. Redrawing the lines of the district would make it solidly Democrat.

CA-13: R+0.1 to D+7 (Adam Gray - D)

Below is the current map of California’s 52 Congressional districts.

Below is the proposed redrawn map:

