Brainstorming Session
You are invited to attend the monthly National Health Federation Brainstorming Session on Friday, June 20, 2025 at NOON Eastern time.
Friday, June 20, 2025
Noon Eastern
11am Central
10am Mountain
9am Pacific
GUEST SPEAKERS:
Congressman Chip Roy:
Chip Roy is a Member of Congress from Texas’s 21st District. He has sponsored H.R. 1432 which can be referred to as the “Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act” or the “LIABLE Act”.
(a) In general.—No Federal law, including sections 319F–3, 2111, and 2122 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d–6d, 300aa–11, 300aa–22), may make the manufacturer of a COVID–19 vaccine immune from suit or liability, or limit the liability of such a manufacturer, with respect to claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration to or the use by an individual of a COVID–19 vaccine.
(e) Retroactive applicability.—This Act applies without regard to whether the administration or use of a COVID–19 vaccine occurs before, on, or after the date of enactment of this Act.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1432/text
Justin Ouimette
Justin Ouimette is the senior Vice President of Government Affairs of the State Freedom Caucus Network and President of Conservative Partnership International. He was previously Executive Director of the House Freedom Caucus, a role he had served in since 2016. Prior to that post, he served as Policy Director for the House Freedom Caucus and as Legislative Director.
Good to hear from you James ! You’re spot on !! Blessings to you
Why doesn't Chip Roy tell Kennedy to stop the covid emergency which his predecessor extended to 2029?
He should do this in front of all of Congress. It's true, the emergency goes on and they're still using the toxic protocols.
Please, someone mention this to him!
