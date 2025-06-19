James Roguski

TruthAndLight
2d

Good to hear from you James ! You’re spot on !! Blessings to you

Rob (c137)
2dEdited

Why doesn't Chip Roy tell Kennedy to stop the covid emergency which his predecessor extended to 2029?

He should do this in front of all of Congress. It's true, the emergency goes on and they're still using the toxic protocols.

Please, someone mention this to him!

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/not-for-sale-an-open-letter-to-hhs

