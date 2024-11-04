Share

NOTE: As of noon Eastern on November 4, 2024, it is clear that a new draft of the proposed Pandemic Agreement has been submitted by the INB “Bureau,” but they continue to keep it secret from the general public.

Careful consideration should also be given to the legal form of the pandemic agreement.

The United States supports adopting the agreement as a WHO Article 21 regulation which offers important advantages, including broader member state participation, more timely entry into force and better coherence with the [International Health Regulations] IHR.

We recognize that doing so will require changes to the existing text and we are ready to engage in these discussions.

We were pleased that member states were able to find compromise solutions and adopt the IHR amendments earlier this year and we hope the [Intergovernmental Negotiating Body] INB will agree to adopt many of these solutions rather than reopening challenging issues with little time remaining.

We realize member states are frustrated by the remaining gaps in the text and are feeling pressured to agree to provisions which they feel are either insufficient to address their concerns or overly burdensome.

However, we should acknowledge that the text, as it currently stands, goes a long way to addressing the shortcomings and inequities uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would be a terrible missed opportunity if the INB is unable to reach consensus after three years of hard work.

We cannot afford to let this opportunity slip away.

