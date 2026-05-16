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Please watch the video below:

If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue, help work on possible solutions, and organize opposition against this insane proposal, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

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WARNING!

Every second that we spend thinking and talking about this obviously absurd proposal, and every ounce of energy that we exert attempting to prevent it from happening, and every dollar that anyone donates to grifters who tell you that they will fight to help prevent it from happening is time, energy and money that will be diverted away from actually addressing and solving the real problems that we need to solve.

By all means…

Fight this insane proposal with all your might.

Mock it. Shame it. Be absolutely merciless.

Turn it into the laughingstock that it deserves to be.

Meme it into submission.

DESTROY THIS INSANE IDEA

BUT DO IT HARD AND DO IT FAST

AND THEN MOVE ON ASAP

TO WHAT REALLY NEEDS TO BE DONE

We need to stop this latest insanity with the full knowledge that what they are really hoping to accomplish is DISTRACTION.

This is actually an opportunity to show these bastards just how powerful “We the People” truly are.

This is an opportunity for all of us to come together, unite our forces and work together as one.

This proposal is actually a very sophisticated false flag.

Yes, they might actually try to spray 22 billion pounds of “amorphous silica” into the stratosphere on an annual basis, but what they actually seek to do is to distract everyone from doing what really needs to be done.

StardustSRT’s proposal is designed to distract you from the truth.

Don’t fall for it.

Use it as THE opportunity to unite against our common enemy!

THIS PROPOSAL IS OBVIOUSLY INSANE

Stardust’s proposal to spray 22 billion pounds (10 million metric tons) of amorphous silica into the stratosphere on a yearly basis in order to cool the Earth by reflecting sunlight will OBVIOUSLY cause adverse side effects.

Because the climate system is deeply interconnected, this massive deployment would trigger major, often unpredictable, shifts in weather patterns globally.

The effects on weather and the environment could be expected to include:

Disrupted Rainfall and Monsoon Patterns

This proposal will obviously result in severe regional disruptions to the hydrological cycle.

The shifting of atmospheric circulation would trigger devastating droughts and excessive flooding in different parts of the world, jeopardizing agricultural output and food security.

Stratospheric Warming:

While reflecting sunlight cools the surface of the Earth, absorbing solar radiation can also locally heat the stratosphere, potentially changing global winds like the jet stream and polar vortexes.

Ozone Layer Risks:

Introducing foreign particulate matter into the stratosphere risks triggering chemical reactions that deplete the Earth’s vital ozone layer, similar to the effects caused by sulfur-based geoengineering.

The “Termination Effect”:

If an annual injection program were abruptly halted, the rapid rebound of trapped greenhouse gases could cause global temperatures and precipitation to spike violently, at rates 5 to 10 times faster than gradual climate change.

The text below is a collection of excerpts from the proposed feasibility study to spray up to 22 billion pounds of amorphous silica into the stratosphere to block 1% of the sun’s rays in an attempt to cool the planet.

A feasibility study is presented for scaling up manufacturing of Submicronic Engineered Amorphous Silica Particles. The goal of this study is to evaluate the feasibility of large-scale manufacturing of engineered amorphous silica particles for Stratospheric Aerosol Injection deployment, encompassing cost, timeline, and identification of key risks and mitigation strategies. It is assessed that scaling up manufacturing from the current specialty chemical scale of 0.1 kt/yr to a single module of 250 kt/yr [551,155,655 - half a billion pounds] is expected to be completed within approximately five years [approximately 2031]. Plant replication of the 250 kt/yr module to regional hub manufacturing at a climate-relevant scale of 1 Mt/yr [2.2 billion pounds], sufficient to offset a significant fraction of decadal warming, is expected to be completed within two additional years [approximately 2033]. An outlook is provided for further expansion toward climate-scale 10 Mt/yr [22 billion pounds/year] manufacturing capacity, required for approximately 1% solar-flux modification. This climate-scale capacity is expected to be based on replicating the regional 1 Mt/yr hubs. Unit economics of approximately USD $5/kg [$2.27/pound], dominated primarily by raw-material costs, appear plausible, with further reductions possible through process optimization, solvent recycling, continuous operation, and precursor-route improvements. The most widely discussed Solar Radiation Management approach is Stratospheric Aerosol Injection, in which aerosols or aerosol precursors are introduced into the stratosphere to increase the reflection of incoming solar radiation. By increasing Earth’s reflectivity, Stratospheric Aerosol Injection could in principle reduce near-term warming and some associated climate impacts. Illustrative images of the produced particles and synthesis route are shown in Figure 1. These images, alongside the companion studies, illustrate the fact that the present work is focused on scaling up a viable particle-production route, rather than a purely conceptual material system. A key question is whether submicronic [that means nanoparticles] engineered amorphous silica particles (SEASP) can be manufactured at scale. The objective is not to introduce a new particle chemistry, but to assess how existing small-volume Stober sol-gel silica manufacturing capability, currently on theorder of 0.1 kt/yr, can be expanded to climate-relevant rates of 1 Mt/yr and ultimately to climate-scale manufacturing of 10 Mt/yr. The former corresponds to an annual deployment required to offset a significant fraction of decadal warming. The latter [22 billion pounds per year] corresponds approximately to the annual deployment required for 1% solar-flux modification, subject to particle efficacy, residence time, and deployment assumptions.

Amorphous silica:

This single-module scale may be replicated to establish the 1 Mt/yr level (“climate-relevant scale”). Reaching this manufacturing capacity is expected within approximately two additional years, and a total of approximately seven years from launching the project. Once 1 Mt/yr [2.2 billion pounds/year] manufacturing capability has been demonstrated, this research provides an outlook in which ramping manufacturing toward full climate-scale capability of approximately 10 Mt/yr [22 billion pounds/year] would be primarily a matter of coordinated and gradual replication of 1 Mt/yr [2.2 billion pounds/year] regional hubs. Construction of each of these additional 1 Mt/yr [2.2 billion pounds/year] regional hubs is expected to take two or three years, and the limiting factors at this stage are expected to be capital deployment, project execution, infrastructure, precursor-supply coordination, and industrial partnering, rather than unresolved technical barriers in the SEASP manufacturing process. Particle manufacturing at the relevant scale is only one aspect of Stratospheric Aerosol Injection scale-up. Atmospheric testing and any potential future deployment would also require parallel scale-up of the aircraft fleet to the relevant capacity, as well as scale-up of dispersion hardware and operational logistics. The present work focuses solely on the SEASP particle manufacturing track. Scope and limitations: This paper assesses whether SEASP can be manufactured at climate-scale SAI quantities using known chemistry and available raw materials. The decisions about whether to deploy Stratospheric Aerosol Injection sit with governments and the international community; this paper supplies one input they will need. Full validation of any Stratospheric Aerosol Injection system towards potential deployment - particle performance, atmospheric behavior, and safety aspects - lies outside the scope of this work.

Feasibility Study For Industrial Scale Submicronic Engineered Amorphous Silica Particle Manufacturing For Stratospheric Aerosol Injection 5.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Over the past few years, the company “Stardust” has referred to themselves by a number of different names and they have utilized a number of different domain names. Previously, they were “Stardust-Initiative” and “StardustSolutions.”

They are currently using the following domain name:

SRT = Sunlight Reflection Technology

SHARE YOUR OPINION WITH THEM DIRECTLY:

or…

press@stardust-initiative.com

If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue, help work on possible solutions, and organize opposition against this insane proposal, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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