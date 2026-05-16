James Roguski

James Roguski

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James Roguski
5h

Step #1: Take the action step listed near the bottom of this article above.

Step #2: Share your clear statement of NON-CONSENT here for others to see.

Step #3: Share this information with others and encourage them to do the same.

Step #4: Contact me directly if you really want to help: James.Roguski@gmail.com 310-619-3055

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Mary Critchley's avatar
Mary Critchley
6h

My comment sent to these morons via their website:

I am writing to register my strong opposition to proposals for large-scale atmospheric geoengineering through the release of reflective particles into the stratosphere.

Human beings are not wise enough, united enough, or accountable enough to take control of the planet’s thermostat. The potential unintended consequences-environmental, political, and humanitarian -are simply too great.

The cure may prove worse than the disease.

Please record my unequivocal objection to such deployment.

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