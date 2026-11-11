James Roguski

James Roguski

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James Roguski
1dEdited

While this article is addressed directly to people in Canada, and it provides information that is specific to Canada, please realize that the presentation and the discussion afterwards during the Zoom meeting on Friday at 11am Eastern (hosted by Canadians Rising), will involve information that is important to everyone on Earth.

Please spread the word and invite everyone you know to attend the Zoom meeting and also help spread the word.

https://CanadiansRising.substack.com/subscribe

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Kaylene Emery
1d

So much has been enshrined into law under the radar. And so it goes all over the world and here into Australia.

Thank you James for reminding people that the political system is here to serve the people and not the other way around.

Of course we may need to abolish all current thieves and despots currently calling them selves “ our leaders “.

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