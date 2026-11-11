Please watch the music video below:

https://rumble.com/v7i21yg-dont-dim-my-sunshine.html

The topics detailed in this article will be discussed at Canadians Rising’s weekly Zoom meeting at 11a.m Eastern on Friday, November 13, 2026 You are invited to SUBSCRIBE to Canadians Rising’s Substack in order to receive an invitation to Friday’s Zoom meeting and participate in what I am certain will be a very thought provoking discussion. The Zoom meeting will be recorded and will be available here as soon as possible after the meeting, so if you are unable to attend, or if we max out the Zoom meeting, please return here to watch the recording.

The purpose of this article, and of the Zoom meeting on Friday is to encourage people in Canada to consider supporting legislation to PROHIBIT solar radiation modification. If you live in Canada (or any other country) and would like to collaborate with me to adapt the proposed U.S. legislation to the laws in your nation, feel free to contact me anytime.

CONTACT: James.Roguski@gmail.com 310-619-3055

I have written proposed Congressional legislation for the United States.

Regardless of what country you live in, I encourage you to “borrow” the ideas that are found in this proposed legislation and adapt it however you wish in order to develop and propose appropriate legislation for your country.

The Solar Radiation Modification Prohibition And Atmospheric Transparency Act Of 2027 Version 2 November 10, 2026 915KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please watch the interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUHUX7oIyGs

Read and listen to an audio summary of the proposed legislation:

Learn more about the potential negative impacts of solar radiation modification:

QUESTION #1: Do people in Canada enjoy the unalienable right to have access to natural sunshine?

I strongly encourage you to ask your favorite search engine or artificial intelligence platform to answer the above question.

While the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the unalienable rights of life, liberty, personal security, and freedom from discrimination, it contains no mention of sunlight.

Under old English common law, a doctrine known as “ancient lights” gave landowners a legal right to the sunshine coming through their windows if they had enjoyed it for over 20 years. However, almost all Canadian provinces have explicitly abolished this doctrine by statute.

In contrast to the English courts, a common law right to light was specifically eliminated in Alberta through the Law of Property Act and no similar right has been created since. Furthermore, Canadian property and environmental laws treat the concept of a “right to light” as a strictly limited, private matter rather than a fundamental human right.

In fact, the Law of Property Act specifically eliminates a prescriptive right to sun in Alberta, stating that “no right to the access and use of light or any other easement, right in gross or profit a prendre shall be acquired by a person by prescription, and no such right is deemed to have ever been so acquired. https://elc.ab.ca/post-library/here-comes-the-sun-solar-access-in-alberta/

QUESTION #2: What is the Canadian government’s position on “geoengineering”?

Canada is party to the Convention on Biological Diversity’s de facto global moratorium on geoengineering that was agreed to by every nation on Earth (except the United States and The Vatican) on October 29, 2010.

BUT…

“Canada has no public research program on geoengineering. Nor has the Canadian government developed public analysis or articulated an official position on the topic, with the exception of brief mentions of geoengineering techniques by Environment and Climate Change Canada and Policy Horizons Canada (a foresight branch of the Canadian government) as issues which may be worthy of future research. This raises the question: should Canada care? A lack of domestic research on geoengineering will not prevent Canada from being on the receiving end of decisions made by other geopolitical powers on the topic, as the use of these technologies anywhere would almost certainly have global impacts.” https://cdainstitute.ca/the-janus-dichotomy-of-solar-geoengineering-for-the-canada-u-s-security-relationship/ https://balsillieschool.ca/people/burgess-langshaw-power/g/

The statement above is absolutely true.

After a very thorough search, I have only been able to find only two official Canadian documents that even mention solar geoengineering, and each of them only mention it once, in just one paragraph.

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/Disruptions_on_the_Horizon_2024_report.pdf

Disruptions On The Horizon 2024 7.25MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A note to my readers: The above document “DISRUPTIONS” is far and away the most entertaining government document that I have EVER read.

The official Canadian government document below is practically devoid of information regarding solar radiation modification (blocking the sun). It only mentions it once, on page 20:

That is all that the Canadian Government has to say regarding solar radiation modification and other types of solar geoengineering.

https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/science-technology/science-strategy/2024-2029.html

https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/eccc/documents/pdf/science-technology/strategy/En4-76-2024-eng.pdf

Environment And Climate Change Canada Science Strategy 2024 To 2029 4.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.cigionline.org/publications/developing-national-strategy-climate-engineering-research-canada/

Developing A National Strategy For Climate Engineering Research In Canada 5.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

An Examination of Emerging Public and Expert Judgments of Solar Radiation Management (2014) by Ashley Megan Mercer

https://ucalgary.scholaris.ca/entities/publication/6c671ce6-a31d-4321-ad64-11577fbc52c6

https://ucalgary.scholaris.ca/server/api/core/bitstreams/44a50159-4527-4b2f-b2f7-01988ab8e4fd/content

A Thesis Submitted To The Faculty Of Graduate Studies In Partial Fulfilment Of The Requirements For The Degree Of Doctor Of Philosophy 3.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Canada’s Changing Climate Report 2019

https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2019/eccc/En4-368-2019-eng.pdf

Canadas Changing Climate Report 2019 34.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THERE IS SOMETHING VERY INTERESTING HAPPENING AT:

Awz Ventures

Yonge Eglinton Centre

20 Eglinton West, Suite 1008

Toronto, ON M4R 1K8

+1-416-638-2299

info@awzventures.com

https://www.awzventures.com/contact-us

Awz Ventures invests solely in commercial and defensive applications of security and intelligence technologies.

QUESTION #3: Why has a former Canadian Prime Minister teamed up with former members of the Israel Security Agency and Mossad to provide the original investment to fund the U.S.-Israeli company Stardust Solutions?

Stardust Solutions ( StardustSRT.com ) is an American-Israeli corporation that is working to develop the capability to implement stratospheric aerosol injection in order to spray several BILLION pounds of proprietary compounds (possibly amorphous silica or calcium carbonate) into the stratosphere every year in order to block solar radiation and “cool the planet.”

STARDUST LABS LTD (Hebrew Name: סטארדאסט לאבס בע~מ)

Registration Number: 516785128 (Active private limited company in Israel, incorporated March 15, 2023)

Address: 5 Ilan Ramon St., Ness Ziona, Central District, 7403638, Israel (located near the Weizmann Institute of Science) Phone: +972-529244038

Key Leadership: Yanai Yedvab (CEO), Amyad Spector (Chief Product Officer), and Eli Waxman (Lead Scientist)

Official Registry Profile: View company data via Dun & Bradstreet.

The initial seed money that enabled Stardust Solutions to begin their operations came from the financial investment group Awz Ventures.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Israel and the United States, the Awz Ventures team is made up of the elite security and investment professionals shown below.

WHY DID AWZ VENTURES LEAD THE INITIAL ROUND OF $15 MILLION DOLLARS THAT WAS INVESTED IN STARDUST SOLUTIONS?

WHAT DO THESE PEOPLE KNOW THAT WE DON’T?

Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper

Served as Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister for nearly ten years. Chairs the International Democrat Union, the global alliance of conservative political parties, as well as the Friends of Israel Initiative.

Yaron Ashkenazi

(Founding and Managing Partner)

Served for a decade in the Israel Security Agency (ISA) VIP Protection Division, leading teams that protected several Israeli prime ministers.

https://www.awzventures.com/awz-story

Richard Fadden​ ​

Former Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

Tamir Pardo

Former Director of the Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency from 2011-2016.

AWZ VENTURES CLEARLY LISTS STARDUST AS ONE OF THEIR INVESTMENTS: AWZVentures.com/our-portfolio

WHY DID THE INVESTMENT FIRM “LOWER CARBON CAPITAL” SUBSEQUENTLY LEAD THE NEXT ROUND OF $60 MILLION DOLLARS THAT WERE INVESTED IN STARDUST SOLUTIONS, BUT NEGLECT TO INCLUDE THEM ON THEIR WEBSITE? LowerCarbon.com/companies

Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to Defend Your Right To Natural Sunshine .

JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

I ALSO STRONGLY ENCOURAGE YOU TO SUPPORT THE CANADIAN ANTI-GEOENGINEERING GROUP BELOW…

ETC stands for:

Preventing E rosion of Rights and Biodiversity

Tracking T echnology That Invades and Exploits

Monitoring C oncentration of Corporate Power

Headquartered in Ottawa, ETC Group is the most prominent international NGO that is monitoring and opposing geoengineering globally. They have been at the forefront of the issue since the late 1990s.

ETC Group

200-4388 rue St-Denis #1030

Montreal, Quebec

H2J 2L1, Canada

Media Contact: Laura Dunn +1 514 607 9979 laura@etcgroup.org

ETCGroup.org Mailing list Contact Collaborate

ETC Group opposes geoengineering and other false solutions to climate change (e.g., proprietary, genetically-engineered ‘climate-ready’ crops ) and supports peasant-led agro-ecological responses.

It is clear that the real impact of solar geoengineering experiments is to advance the technology towards deployment. The results of these experiments cannot reveal the true impacts solar geoengineering might have on the climate, but they do feed into a narrative that this technology could be used in the future, which provides an alibi for the most polluting countries and actors to continue with business as usual. https://etcgroup.org/content/another-defeat-solar-geoengineering

Solar geoengineering entails serious adverse impacts for communities, nature, biodiversity, health, food security and even on national security and the geopolitical balance. There are ample social, political and environmental reasons not to allow any open-air experiments, as over 500 scientists have argued proposing an international Solar Geoengineering Non-Use Agreement. https://etcgroup.org/content/why-srm-experiments-are-bad-idea

https://t.me/GeoengineeringFreeCanada

https://geoengineeringfreecanada.substack.com/archive

WEATHER MODIFICATION IN CANADA:

Airborne cloud-seeding trials, 1952 and 1953 / by R.H. Douglas.

https://publications.gc.ca/site/eng/9.951120/publication.html

Agreement Between Canada and the United States of America Relating to the Exchange of Information on Weather Modification Activities

https://www.treaty-accord.gc.ca/text-texte.aspx?id=103819

Weather modification in Canada is a shared responsibility between the federal government and provincial authorities, involving overlapping jurisdictions.

Canadian federal weather modification reports and notification guidelines are not standalone downloadable paper application forms. Instead, they are governed by federal legislation and schedules set out through the Justice Laws Website.

The federal government regulates the collection of data on atmospheric changes through the Weather Modification Information Act.

WEATHER MODIFICATION INFORMATION ACT (R.S.C., 1985, c. W-5)

Maintained on the federal Justice Laws Website, this law requires any person or entity conducting weather modification activities in Canada to submit detailed reports to the federal government before and after the activity. While originally drafted to manage standard weather alteration (like cloud seeding), its definition of atmospheric modification provides the baseline legal reporting mechanism for any potential localized SRM testing.

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/PDF/W-5.pdf

Weather Modification Information Act 287KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Administered via Environment and Climate Change Canada, this law requires anyone planning or conducting weather modification activities (such as cloud seeding) to submit advance notice, operational plans, and detailed monthly logs to the federal government.

The federal government handles broader environmental and transboundary concerns, including agreements with the United States regarding weather activities that might affect neighboring territories.

Actual management, licensing, and execution of weather modification programs generally fall under provincial authority.

Example (Alberta): Alberta administers active cloud-seeding operations (such as programs targeting hail suppression around Calgary and Red Deer), where private operators carry out the work while reporting data up to federal requirements.

WEATHER MODIFICATION INFORMATION REGULATIONS

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/PDF/C.R.C.,_c._1604.pdf

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html

Weather Modification Information Regulations 370KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TABLE OF CONTENTS

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#docCont

SHORT TITLE

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532386

INTERPRETATION

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532388

DESIGNATION OF ADMINISTRATOR

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532392

INFORMATION

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532394

RECORDS

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532401

REPORTS

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532403

Under the Weather Modification Information Regulations, filings are structured into specific schedules rather than separate graphical forms:

SCHEDULE I

Initial notification and general identification data (submitted to the Administrator at least 10 days before any activity starts).

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-2.html#docCont

SCHEDULE II

Daily operational and meteorological logs.

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-3.html#docCont

SCHEDULE III

The format for monthly reports and certified final summaries submitted in duplicate to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-4.html#docCont

Canada-U.S. Weather Modification Information Exchange Agreement: Managed via the Canada Treaty Information Website, this binational agreement dates back to 1975. It requires ECCC’s Atmospheric Environment Service and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to notify and consult one another if any atmospheric or weather modification activities take place within 200 miles of the international boundary, or if the activities could significantly affect the other country’s weather or climate. [1]

Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to Defend Your Right To Natural Sunshine

JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

Share

Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment