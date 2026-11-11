Please watch the music video below:
https://rumble.com/v7i21yg-dont-dim-my-sunshine.html
The topics detailed in this article will be discussed at Canadians Rising’s weekly Zoom meeting at 11a.m Eastern on Friday, November 13, 2026
You are invited to SUBSCRIBE to Canadians Rising’s Substack in order to receive an invitation to Friday’s Zoom meeting and participate in what I am certain will be a very thought provoking discussion.
The Zoom meeting will be recorded and will be available here as soon as possible after the meeting, so if you are unable to attend, or if we max out the Zoom meeting, please return here to watch the recording.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO CANADIANS RISING IN ORDER TO RECEIVE AN INVITATION TO FRIDAY’S ZOOM MEETING
The purpose of this article, and of the Zoom meeting on Friday is to encourage people in Canada to consider supporting legislation to PROHIBIT solar radiation modification. If you live in Canada (or any other country) and would like to collaborate with me to adapt the proposed U.S. legislation to the laws in your nation, feel free to contact me anytime.
CONTACT:
James.Roguski@gmail.com
310-619-3055
I have written proposed Congressional legislation for the United States.
Regardless of what country you live in, I encourage you to “borrow” the ideas that are found in this proposed legislation and adapt it however you wish in order to develop and propose appropriate legislation for your country.
Please watch the interview below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUHUX7oIyGs
Read and listen to an audio summary of the proposed legislation:
Learn more about the potential negative impacts of solar radiation modification:
QUESTION #1:
Do people in Canada enjoy the unalienable right to have access to natural sunshine?
I strongly encourage you to ask your favorite search engine or artificial intelligence platform to answer the above question.
While the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the unalienable rights of life, liberty, personal security, and freedom from discrimination, it contains no mention of sunlight.
Under old English common law, a doctrine known as “ancient lights” gave landowners a legal right to the sunshine coming through their windows if they had enjoyed it for over 20 years. However, almost all Canadian provinces have explicitly abolished this doctrine by statute.
In contrast to the English courts, a common law right to light was specifically eliminated in Alberta through the Law of Property Act and no similar right has been created since. Furthermore, Canadian property and environmental laws treat the concept of a “right to light” as a strictly limited, private matter rather than a fundamental human right.
In fact, the Law of Property Act specifically eliminates a prescriptive right to sun in Alberta, stating that “no right to the access and use of light or any other easement, right in gross or profit a prendre shall be acquired by a person by prescription, and no such right is deemed to have ever been so acquired.
https://elc.ab.ca/post-library/here-comes-the-sun-solar-access-in-alberta/
QUESTION #2:
What is the Canadian government’s position on “geoengineering”?
Canada is party to the Convention on Biological Diversity’s de facto global moratorium on geoengineering that was agreed to by every nation on Earth (except the United States and The Vatican) on October 29, 2010.
BUT…
“Canada has no public research program on geoengineering.
Nor has the Canadian government developed public analysis or articulated an official position on the topic, with the exception of brief mentions of geoengineering techniques by Environment and Climate Change Canada and Policy Horizons Canada (a foresight branch of the Canadian government) as issues which may be worthy of future research.
This raises the question: should Canada care?
A lack of domestic research on geoengineering will not prevent Canada from being on the receiving end of decisions made by other geopolitical powers on the topic, as the use of these technologies anywhere would almost certainly have global impacts.”
https://cdainstitute.ca/the-janus-dichotomy-of-solar-geoengineering-for-the-canada-u-s-security-relationship/
The statement above is absolutely true.
After a very thorough search, I have only been able to find only two official Canadian documents that even mention solar geoengineering, and each of them only mention it once, in just one paragraph.
https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/
https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/Disruptions_on_the_Horizon_2024_report.pdf
A note to my readers:
The above document “DISRUPTIONS” is far and away the most entertaining government document that I have EVER read.
The official Canadian government document below is practically devoid of information regarding solar radiation modification (blocking the sun). It only mentions it once, on page 20:
That is all that the Canadian Government has to say regarding solar radiation modification and other types of solar geoengineering.
https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/science-technology/science-strategy/2024-2029.html
https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/eccc/documents/pdf/science-technology/strategy/En4-76-2024-eng.pdf
https://www.cigionline.org/publications/developing-national-strategy-climate-engineering-research-canada/
An Examination of Emerging Public and Expert Judgments of Solar Radiation Management (2014) by Ashley Megan Mercer
https://ucalgary.scholaris.ca/entities/publication/6c671ce6-a31d-4321-ad64-11577fbc52c6
https://ucalgary.scholaris.ca/server/api/core/bitstreams/44a50159-4527-4b2f-b2f7-01988ab8e4fd/content
Canada’s Changing Climate Report 2019
https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2019/eccc/En4-368-2019-eng.pdf
THERE IS SOMETHING VERY INTERESTING HAPPENING AT:
Awz Ventures
Yonge Eglinton Centre
20 Eglinton West, Suite 1008
Toronto, ON M4R 1K8
+1-416-638-2299
info@awzventures.com
https://www.awzventures.com/contact-us
Awz Ventures invests solely in commercial and defensive applications of security and intelligence technologies.
QUESTION #3:
Why has a former Canadian Prime Minister teamed up with former members of the Israel Security Agency and Mossad to provide the original investment to fund the U.S.-Israeli company Stardust Solutions?
Stardust Solutions (StardustSRT.com) is an American-Israeli corporation that is working to develop the capability to implement stratospheric aerosol injection in order to spray several BILLION pounds of proprietary compounds (possibly amorphous silica or calcium carbonate) into the stratosphere every year in order to block solar radiation and “cool the planet.”
STARDUST LABS LTD (Hebrew Name: סטארדאסט לאבס בע~מ)
Registration Number: 516785128 (Active private limited company in Israel, incorporated March 15, 2023)
Address: 5 Ilan Ramon St., Ness Ziona, Central District, 7403638, Israel (located near the Weizmann Institute of Science) Phone: +972-529244038
Key Leadership: Yanai Yedvab (CEO), Amyad Spector (Chief Product Officer), and Eli Waxman (Lead Scientist)
Official Registry Profile: View company data via Dun & Bradstreet.
The initial seed money that enabled Stardust Solutions to begin their operations came from the financial investment group Awz Ventures.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Israel and the United States, the Awz Ventures team is made up of the elite security and investment professionals shown below.
WHY DID AWZ VENTURES LEAD THE INITIAL ROUND OF $15 MILLION DOLLARS THAT WAS INVESTED IN STARDUST SOLUTIONS?
WHAT DO THESE PEOPLE KNOW THAT WE DON’T?
Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper
Served as Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister for nearly ten years. Chairs the International Democrat Union, the global alliance of conservative political parties, as well as the Friends of Israel Initiative.
Yaron Ashkenazi
(Founding and Managing Partner)
Served for a decade in the Israel Security Agency (ISA) VIP Protection Division, leading teams that protected several Israeli prime ministers.
https://www.awzventures.com/awz-story
Richard Fadden
Former Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).
Tamir Pardo
Former Director of the Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency from 2011-2016.
CLICK HERE to see the entire “TEAM” at AWZ Ventures
AWZ VENTURES CLEARLY LISTS STARDUST AS ONE OF THEIR INVESTMENTS:
WHY DID THE INVESTMENT FIRM “LOWER CARBON CAPITAL” SUBSEQUENTLY LEAD THE NEXT ROUND OF $60 MILLION DOLLARS THAT WERE INVESTED IN STARDUST SOLUTIONS, BUT NEGLECT TO INCLUDE THEM ON THEIR WEBSITE?
CLICK HERE TO REVIEW DOCUMENTATION THAT STARDUST SOLUTIONS SPENT $370,000 LOBBYING CONGRESS IN 2025
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WHO HAS INVESTED IN STARDUST SOLUTIONS
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AWZ VENTURES’ INVESTMENTS
Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to Defend Your Right To Natural Sunshine.
JOIN THE MOVEMENT:
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE IN CANADA
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE IN THE U.S.
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE ANYWHERE ELSE
I ALSO STRONGLY ENCOURAGE YOU TO SUPPORT THE CANADIAN ANTI-GEOENGINEERING GROUP BELOW…
ETC stands for:
Preventing Erosion of Rights and Biodiversity
Tracking Technology That Invades and Exploits
Monitoring Concentration of Corporate Power
Headquartered in Ottawa, ETC Group is the most prominent international NGO that is monitoring and opposing geoengineering globally. They have been at the forefront of the issue since the late 1990s.
ETC Group
200-4388 rue St-Denis #1030
Montreal, Quebec
H2J 2L1, Canada
Media Contact: Laura Dunn +1 514 607 9979 laura@etcgroup.org
ETCGroup.org Mailing list Contact Collaborate
ETC Group opposes geoengineering and other false solutions to climate change (e.g., proprietary, genetically-engineered ‘climate-ready’ crops ) and supports peasant-led agro-ecological responses.
It is clear that the real impact of solar geoengineering experiments is to advance the technology towards deployment. The results of these experiments cannot reveal the true impacts solar geoengineering might have on the climate, but they do feed into a narrative that this technology could be used in the future, which provides an alibi for the most polluting countries and actors to continue with business as usual.
https://etcgroup.org/content/another-defeat-solar-geoengineering
Solar geoengineering entails serious adverse impacts for communities, nature, biodiversity, health, food security and even on national security and the geopolitical balance. There are ample social, political and environmental reasons not to allow any open-air experiments, as over 500 scientists have argued proposing an international Solar Geoengineering Non-Use Agreement.
https://etcgroup.org/content/why-srm-experiments-are-bad-idea
GeoengineeringFreeCanada.com
https://t.me/GeoengineeringFreeCanada
https://geoengineeringfreecanada.substack.com/archive
WEATHER MODIFICATION IN CANADA:
Airborne cloud-seeding trials, 1952 and 1953 / by R.H. Douglas.
https://publications.gc.ca/site/eng/9.951120/publication.html
Agreement Between Canada and the United States of America Relating to the Exchange of Information on Weather Modification Activities
https://www.treaty-accord.gc.ca/text-texte.aspx?id=103819
Weather modification in Canada is a shared responsibility between the federal government and provincial authorities, involving overlapping jurisdictions.
Canadian federal weather modification reports and notification guidelines are not standalone downloadable paper application forms. Instead, they are governed by federal legislation and schedules set out through the Justice Laws Website.
The federal government regulates the collection of data on atmospheric changes through the Weather Modification Information Act.
WEATHER MODIFICATION INFORMATION ACT (R.S.C., 1985, c. W-5)
Maintained on the federal Justice Laws Website, this law requires any person or entity conducting weather modification activities in Canada to submit detailed reports to the federal government before and after the activity. While originally drafted to manage standard weather alteration (like cloud seeding), its definition of atmospheric modification provides the baseline legal reporting mechanism for any potential localized SRM testing.
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/PDF/W-5.pdf
Administered via Environment and Climate Change Canada, this law requires anyone planning or conducting weather modification activities (such as cloud seeding) to submit advance notice, operational plans, and detailed monthly logs to the federal government.
The federal government handles broader environmental and transboundary concerns, including agreements with the United States regarding weather activities that might affect neighboring territories.
Actual management, licensing, and execution of weather modification programs generally fall under provincial authority.
Example (Alberta): Alberta administers active cloud-seeding operations (such as programs targeting hail suppression around Calgary and Red Deer), where private operators carry out the work while reporting data up to federal requirements.
WEATHER MODIFICATION INFORMATION REGULATIONS
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/PDF/C.R.C.,_c._1604.pdf
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html
TABLE OF CONTENTS
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#docCont
SHORT TITLE
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532386
INTERPRETATION
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532388
DESIGNATION OF ADMINISTRATOR
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532392
INFORMATION
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532394
RECORDS
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532401
REPORTS
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-1.html#h-532403
Under the Weather Modification Information Regulations, filings are structured into specific schedules rather than separate graphical forms:
SCHEDULE I
Initial notification and general identification data (submitted to the Administrator at least 10 days before any activity starts).
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-2.html#docCont
SCHEDULE II
Daily operational and meteorological logs.
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-3.html#docCont
SCHEDULE III
The format for monthly reports and certified final summaries submitted in duplicate to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,_c._1604/page-4.html#docCont
Canada-U.S. Weather Modification Information Exchange Agreement: Managed via the Canada Treaty Information Website, this binational agreement dates back to 1975. It requires ECCC’s Atmospheric Environment Service and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to notify and consult one another if any atmospheric or weather modification activities take place within 200 miles of the international boundary, or if the activities could significantly affect the other country’s weather or climate. [1]
Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to Defend Your Right To Natural Sunshine
JOIN THE MOVEMENT:
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE IN CANADA
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE IN THE U.S.
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE ELSEWHERE
James Roguski
310-619-3055
My Story
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
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While this article is addressed directly to people in Canada, and it provides information that is specific to Canada, please realize that the presentation and the discussion afterwards during the Zoom meeting on Friday at 11am Eastern (hosted by Canadians Rising), will involve information that is important to everyone on Earth.
Please spread the word and invite everyone you know to attend the Zoom meeting and also help spread the word.
https://CanadiansRising.substack.com/subscribe
So much has been enshrined into law under the radar. And so it goes all over the world and here into Australia.
Thank you James for reminding people that the political system is here to serve the people and not the other way around.
Of course we may need to abolish all current thieves and despots currently calling them selves “ our leaders “.