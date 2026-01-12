James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Olson's avatar
Alex Olson
18h

James, seriously...thank you fo your attention to this matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
15h

Striking breakdown of the spending priorities here. The contrast between 14,046 injury claims with only 42 compensated versus $10+ billion allocated overseas really exposes where the focus lands. I've seen similar patterns in grant disbursements where monitoring systems and data collection get prioritized over outcomes, and it makes you wonder how much of that frontline funding will get absorbed by administrative layers befre it reaches actual patients.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James Roguski
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Roguski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture