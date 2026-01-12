Share

Over the last 5 years, over 19,000 AMERICAN deaths, over 90,000 AMERICAN hospitalizations, over 9,000 AMERICAN heart attacks and over 2,000 AMERICAN miscarriages have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

https://openvaers.com/covid-data

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has received 14,046 injury claims and has only compensated 42 AMERICANS for their injuries due to harms caused by the COVID-19 “countermeasures”.

https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data

https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data/table-1

BUT SOMEHOW, THERE ARE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AVAILABLE TO PURSUE THE AMERICA FIRST GLOBAL HEALTH STRATEGY:

We detail an America First Global Health Strategy that uses global health diplomacy and foreign assistance to make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. These bilateral agreements will ensure funding for 100% of all frontline commodity purchases and 100% of all frontline healthcare workers who directly deliver services to patients. We will also partner with each country to ensure there are data systems in place that can both monitor potential outbreaks and broader health outcomes. https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/America-First-Global-Health-Strategy-Report.pdf

The United States has reached agreements with the following African nations:

Kenya - $1.6 Billion Rwanda - $158 Million Liberia - $125 Million Uganda - $1.7 Billion Lesotho - $232 Million Eswatini - $205 Million Mozambique - $1.8 Billion Cameroon - $400 Million Nigeria - $2.1 Billion Botswana - $106 Million Madagascar - $134 Million Sierra Leone - $129 Million Ethiopia - $1.016 Billion Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) - $487 Million

TOTAL: $10.192 billion dollars

KENYA ($1.6 billion)

The United States plans to provide up to $1.6 billion over the next five years to support priority health programs in Kenya including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, maternal and child health, polio eradication, disease surveillance, and infectious disease outbreak response and preparedness. https://www.state.gov/united-states-and-kenya-sign-five-year-2-5-billion-health-cooperation-framework

RWANDA ($158 million)

Under the arrangement, working with Congress, the United States intends to provide up to $158 million over the next five years to support Rwanda’s efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other infectious diseases, and to bolster disease surveillance and outbreak response. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/continuing-to-deliver-on-the-america-first-global-health-strategy-with-the-signing-of-the-united-states-rwanda-bilateral-health-cooperation-memorandum-of-understanding

LIBERIA ($125 million)

Over the next five years and working with Congress, the United States intends to provide up to $125 million in health assistance to Liberia, supporting critical areas such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal and child health, and global health security. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/leveraging-momentum-of-the-america-first-global-health-strategy-with-the-signing-of-the-united-states-liberia-bilateral-health-cooperation-memorandum-of-understanding

UGANDA ($1.7 billion) and

LESOTHO ($232 million)

The United States plans to invest up to $1.7 billion to combat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria and other infectious diseases across Uganda while helping strengthen Uganda’s health system. The State Department, working with Congress, intends to provide up to $232 million over the next five years to support Lesotho’s efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, while bolstering the health workforce, data systems, and disease surveillance and outbreak response. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/strengthening-health-ties-with-uganda-and-lesotho-under-the-america-first-global-health-strategy

ESWATINI ($205 million)

The Department of State, working with Congress, intends to provide up to $205 million to improve public health data systems, modernize disease surveillance and outbreak response technology, provide access to HIV antiretroviral medications, and scale up access to highly effective HIV prevention interventions. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/supporting-breakthrough-health-advancements-in-eswatini-under-the-america-first-global-health-strategy/

MOZAMBIQUE ($1.8 billion)

The Department of State, working with Congress, intends to provide up to $1.8 billion to expand cutting-edge solutions such as the HIV/AIDS prevention drug lenacapavir and drive advancements in malaria preventions efforts. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/empowering-resilience-in-mozambique-under-the-america-first-global-health-strategy/

CAMEROON ($400 million)

Over the next five years, the Department of State, working with Congress, plans to provide nearly $400 million in health assistance. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/safeguarding-global-health-security-in-cameroon-through-the-america-first-global-health-strategy

NIGERIA ($2.1 billion)

The Department of State, working with Congress, intends to commit nearly $2.1 billion to expand essential preventative and curative services for HIV, TB, malaria, maternal and child health and polio. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/expanding-faith-based-healthcare-in-nigeria-through-the-america-first-global-health-strategy

BOTSWANA ($106 million)

MADAGASCAR ($134 million)

SIERRA LEONE ($129 million) and

ETHIOPIA ($1.016 billion)

In Botswana, the United States entered into a bilateral arrangement that increases Government of Botswana ownership of HIV clinical and community service delivery. With the United States providing $106 million in targeted assistance. The MOU will modernize electronic medical records and disease surveillance systems, including U.S. supported networking infrastructure that may leverage American satellite-based technologies to strengthen outbreak preparedness while advancing U.S. technological leadership. In Madagascar, U.S. investments focus on malaria, maternal and child health, and global health security, while transitioning the infectious disease-focused community health workforce to national ownership, more than $134 million in U.S. assistance. In Sierra Leone, the United States will front-load more than $30 million in 2026 to rapidly strengthen disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, health workforce, and data systems… $129 million in U.S. assistance. In Ethiopia, the agreement includes $1.016 billion in U.S. investment. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/advancing-the-america-first-global-health-strategy-through-landmark-bilateral-global-health-mous

Côte d’Ivoire ($487 million)

Under the MOU, the United States will provide up to $487 million in targeted assistance over five years. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/12/advancing-the-america-first-global-health-strategy-through-a-landmark-bilateral-global-health-mou-with-cote-divoire

I warned about this on December 1, 2025:

WHEN IS THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT GOING TO START CARING ABOUT, AND CARING FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE?

