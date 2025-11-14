Albert Benavides Speaks Out Against mRNA
Albert Benavides joins me for the SEVENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Please watch the video interview below:
https://rumble.com/v71pg5m-albert-benavides-speaks-out-against-mrna.html
VAERSAware.com
I encourage you to subscribe to Albert Benavides’ Substack and support his work:
WelcomeTheEagle.Substack.com
x.com/WelcomeTheEagle
I also encourage everyone to click on the links below and read as many VAERS reports as it takes for you to become so disgusted that you…
TAKE ACTION TO DEMAND THAT THE mRNA BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS BE TAKEN OFF THE MARKET
NATIONWIDE
Deaths (19,480)
UNKNOWN LOCATION
Deaths (6,036)
ALABAMA
Deaths (99)
ALASKA
Deaths (37)
ARIZONA
Deaths (161)
ARKANSAS
Deaths (139)
CALIFORNIA
Deaths (751)
COLORADO
Deaths (142)
CONNECTICUT
Deaths (78)
DELAWARE
Deaths (28)
FLORIDA
Deaths (637)
GEORGIA
Deaths (370)
HAWAII
Deaths (43)
IDAHO
Deaths (35)
ILLINOIS
Deaths (387)
INDIANA
Deaths (180)
IOWA
Deaths (242)
KANSAS
Deaths (86)
KENTUCKY
Deaths (1,103)
LOUISIANA
Deaths (81)
MAINE
Deaths (49)
MARYLAND
Deaths (211)
MASSACHUSETTS
Deaths (176)
MICHIGAN
Deaths (862)
MINNESOTA
Deaths (566)
MISSISSIPPI
Deaths (72)
MISSOURI
Deaths (303)
MONTANA
Deaths (131)
NEBRASKA
Deaths (66)
NEVADA
Deaths (56)
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Deaths (93)
NEW JERSEY
Deaths (224)
NEW MEXICO
Deaths (61)
NEW YORK
Deaths (422)
NORTH CAROLINA
Deaths (195)
NORTH DAKOTA
Deaths (44)
OHIO
Deaths (381)
OKLAHOMA
Deaths (155)
OREGON
Deaths (97)
PENNSYLVANIA
Deaths (402)
RHODE ISLAND
Deaths (26)
SOUTH CAROLINA
Deaths (95)
SOUTH DAKOTA
Deaths (291)
TENNESSEE
Deaths (1,583)
TEXAS
Deaths (1,008)
UTAH
Deaths (44)
VERMONT
Deaths (15)
VIRGINIA
Deaths (169)
WASHINGTON
Deaths (240)
WEST VIRGINIA
Deaths (79)
WISCONSIN
Deaths (543)
WYOMING
Deaths (24)
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
I am certified expert with the National Vaccine Information Center and have been reading reports since 2022 when I filed my own.
I have recorded dozens of podcasts sharing the details of the injured. Please check out my Rumble channel!
https://rumble.com/v69scem-is-flu-vaccine-deadly-ask-106-californians-dead-by-one.html
When are these fkers gonna speak out against ALL VACCINES?
Vaccines are useless bullshit, but these quacks still think past vaccines are ok.
https://learntherisk.org/vaccines/diseases/
THE FACTS ARE CLEAR: INFECTIOUS DISEASE DEATHS DECLINED NEARLY 90% BEFORE VACCINES WERE INTRODUCED…