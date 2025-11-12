Share

A note to my readers:

I realize that there is a lot of information in this article, but that is because I believe that it is extremely important for everyone to be fully aware of each and every bit of the information below.

The love of money is the root of all evil.

If we want to root out that evil and eliminate it from our society, then we must eliminate the source of that evil: the entire banking system.

Please watch the 2 videos below:

Do Banks REALLY Create Money? - Professor of Economics Explains

Can banks individually create money out of nothing? — The theories and the empirical evidence (2014)

Each individual bank has the power to create money ‘out of nothing’ and does so when it extends credit (the credit creation theory of banking) This study establishes for the first time empirically that banks individually create money out of nothing. The money supply is created as ‘fairy dust’ produced by the banks individually, “out of thin air”. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1057521914001070

Can Banks Individually Create Money Out Of Nothing? The Theories And The Empirical Evidence 889KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Do you think that it is righteous and fair for only a few privileged people to be allowed to literally create money out of thin air?

Do you think it is righteous and fair for those people to also be allowed to charge interest from other people for letting them “borrow” the money that they literally just created out of nothing?

Do you think that it is righteous and fair for an entire nation to be indebted to those self-appointed few who have been empowered to create money and then loan it to governments?

If most of your frustration is directed at “Central Banks” or “The Federal Reserve,” rather than towards the entire banking system, then please read this entire article and watch all the videos below.

Do you believe in the concept of “Fractional Reserve Banking”?

STOP BELIEVING THAT LIE.

“Fractional Reserve Banking” is NOT the driving force in money creation.

Banks do NOT lend a percentage or “fraction” of the money that they have “on reserve.”

The Federal Reserve has eliminated all reserve requirements in the United States. They announced the change on March 15, 2020, and it took effect on March 26, 2020.

As announced on March 15, 2020, the Board reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective March 26, 2020. This action eliminated reserve requirements for all depository institutions. https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/reservereq.htm

The Basel (Switzerland) rules, specifically Basel III, has superseded the reserve requirement in many countries, including the United States.

The 10% fractional reserve requirement is gone!

Do you believe that banks grant loans and mortgages using the money that other people have “deposited”?

STOP BELIEVING THAT LIE TOO.

Commercial banks do NOT lend money that was “deposited” by other customers.

Banks literally create money out of thin air by purchasing your “promise to pay” the principal amount of a loan or mortgage (plus interest) and recording it with a pair of counter-balancing entries in a digital ledger.

Loans actually create deposits, not the other way around.

A borrower’s unwitting cooperation and uninformed consent enable banks to literally create money out of nothing and charge interest for the privilege of borrowing the newly created money that the borrower helped create.

The “working class” trades their precious time and skills for money.

The “banking class” creates money by tapping keys on their keyboards.

By manipulating the language, the “banking class” tricks people into a collaboration in which they literally create money out of thin air and convince the “borrower” to promise to pay back the newly created amount “borrowed” plus interest.

Prior to the loan or mortgage agreement, the money did NOT exist as reserves.

It was actually the promise to pay made by the “borrower” that enabled the money to be created out of nothing as a pair of digital entries in a financial ledger.

Working Paper No. 529 Banks are not intermediaries of loanable funds — and why this matters by Zoltan Jakab and Michael Kumhof May 2015

In the real world, the key function of banks is the provision of financing, or the creation of new monetary purchasing power through loans, for a single agent that is both borrower and depositor. The bank therefore creates its own funding, deposits, in the act of lending, in a transaction that involves no intermediation whatsoever. https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2015/banks-are-not-intermediaries-of-loanable-funds-and-why-this-matters.pdf

Banks Are Not Intermediaries Of Loanable Funds And Why This Matters 3.71MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A lost century in economics: Three theories of banking and the conclusive evidence (2016)

This paper presents a second empirical test, using an alternative methodology, which allows control for all other factors. The financial intermediation and the fractional reserve theories of banking are rejected by the evidence. The credit creation theory of banking, predominant a century ago, does not consider banks as financial intermediaries that gather deposits to lend out, but instead argues that each individual bank creates credit and money newly when granting a bank loan. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1057521915001477

A Lost Century In Economics Three Theories Of Banking And The Conclusive Evidence 1.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Money creation in the modern economy Quarterly Bulletin 2014 Q1

“Whenever a bank makes a loan, it simultaneously creates a matching deposit in the borrower’s bank account, thereby creating new money.” https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/quarterly-bulletin/2014/q1/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy (page 1)

Money Creation In The Modern Economy 224KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Journal of Economic Education

Examining modern money creation: An institution-centered explanation and visualization of the “credit theory” of money and some reflections on its significance

Beyond their role as creators of the legal monetary framework, governments themselves play no role in money creation and are themselves effectively “borrowers” of private-sector-created money. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/epdf/10.1080/00220485.2022.2075510?needAccess=true

How is “Credit Creation” any different than Counterfeiting?

“Credit creation” is the process where banks, through their lending activities, expand the money supply by creating new bank deposits. It is a key function of the banking sector and a fundamental aspect of how modern monetary systems operate.

The Bank of England explains how commercial banks create money out of thin air.

How banks create money out of thin air

BANKS MAKE MONEY OUT OF NOTHING!

Richard Werner: Today’s Source of Money Creation

Can commercial banks create money out of thin air?

Banks don’t lend money, they create it: Demystifying monetary and banking terminology

Download the slides presented in the video above:

Banks Don't Lend Money They Create It 1010KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SUMMARY

When you apply for a mortgage or loan, you sign a promissory note, which is a legally binding contract saying you’ll repay the principal value of the loan plus interest. Your signature on such a promissory note has indeed created a financial asset that the bank can trade. Your promise to pay has value. This promissory note is an asset — to the bank. It’s a financial instrument (like a security) because it has monetary value: the bank can sell it, pledge it, or use it as collateral.

When you take out a loan or mortgage, the bank simply types the number into your account ledger. That simple action creates new money, in the sense that new bank deposit money (credit) is created “out of thin air.” The bank “buys” your promise by depositing an equal amount into your account. The two equal amounts on different sides of the ledger balance each other out.

The two entries balance — but the deposit is spendable money in the economy, and the note is a claim on your future income that the bank can package with other similar notes and resell.

When you repay the loan, the process reverses and the money is “destroyed” (the amount gradually decreases until the loan asset is ultimately extinguished).

While some will argue that this is not the case, in essence you have created and sold a “security.” You create a valuable financial instrument (the note). The bank “purchases” it by simply crediting your account with a few simple keystrokes.

Can you see how this “legal” banking practice that would be a crime if you did it?

The bank then may sell your note (securitize it) to investors, bundle it with others, or use it as collateral for more funding. So while legally it’s framed as a loan, economically it’s a swap of IOUs: You owe the bank and the bank owes you. Except you have agreed to pay them the agreed upon amount PLUS INTEREST.

Money was created out of your promise to pay and that money will gradually be destroyed as you pay down the balance

That’s how most modern money comes into existence.

IF YOU WANT TO REALLY STEAL MONEY, DON’T ROB A BANK…

OPEN ONE

The Law That Made Debt Our Currency

How Debt Became the Most Profitable Product in History

The Hidden Empire Controlling You Built on Debt

The Hidden Tax You Pay Every Day

Why Your Grandparents Got Rich (And You’re Getting Poorer)

How Bankers Triggered World War II to Collect WWI Debts

How Wall Street Built the Nazi War Machine

The War on Cash: How Money Became a Weapon of Control

Why are all countries in debt?

The YouTube channel that created the videos below does not permit them to be embedded in other websites, so you will have to click on the links below and watch each video on YouTube and then return here to watch the next video.

The Secret History of Central Banks — And Who Really Controls Them

How Inflation Makes the Rich Richer

If Every Country Is in Debt… Who’s the Creditor?

What happens if the U.S. can’t pay its debt?

$223 TRILLION Derivative Crisis as U.S. Banks Prepare for Bail-Ins

(You can skip the final 3 minutes)

The $600 Trillion Market Crisis You Should Be Worried About

