https://rumble.com/v6r1i5y-taking-action-to-stop-the-pandemic-treaty-and-ihrs-with-james-roguski.html?start=52s

Patricia (Tish) Conlin

https://x.com/PatriciaC_PPC/status/1904549128396296278

Patricia@PatriciaConlin.ca

Candidate York-Durham

Common Sense Policies That Put Canadians First

My mission is to bring unity and prosperity for all Canadians with policies that help everyone. I believe that our Constitutional Freedoms and our democracy are being attacked by our current government and that new leadership is required to build a better future.

I support all Canadians regardless of their race, gender or political views. I care deeply about protecting our our small businesses and farmers from unfair carbon taxes and net zero mandates. I will protect Parental Rights and work to Repeal the harmful Bill C-4 which was voted in by all 3 mainstream parties. I will work to end the unfair carbon tax and lower other taxes for all Canadians who are being told that they need to pay more taxes for climate initiatives, foreign wars and to support mass unsustainable immigration quotas.

I believe that our current housing and healthcare crisis are being fueled by mass unsustainable immigration and will work to reduce immigration quotas, better screen for skilled labour and ensure that Canada first policies are implemented to help our youth and families.

I believe our environment can be improved not by unfair and unnecessary carbon taxes but by cleaning up our soil, water and air and regulating and taxing chemical companies and heavy polluters instead.

I believe the Covid-19 lockdowns and mandates caused far more harm to Canadians than good and that our current government has overstepped it’s reach with unconstitutional censorship. I believe that medical professionals are being silenced for speaking up about harms being done by mandating experimental drugs as a condition of employment or participation and the government. I believe open dialogue instead of censorship is critical to our future, and our children’s future and learning to listen to each other to discuss a better way forward means listening to alternative and independent views.

Patricia (Tish) Conlin is an author, international speaker and small business owner. She and her late husband moved to Durham in 2005 to buy a local car dealership and she has been an active part of the community ever since. Tish’s company, Global Consulting Group Inc., offered recruitment, leadership development and coaching services for over 20 years.

Tish is a Certified Emotional & Social Intelligence Trainer, first woman in Canada to become a Black Belt Martial Artist in Shoot Wrestling and a Registered Holistic Nutritionist. She has written two books on health and resilience (ABCs of Food: Boost your Energy, Confidence and Success… and The T-H-R-I-V-E Protocol) and been a Keynote Speaker internationally (www.tishconlin.com).

Tish has been outspoken on the harm of mandates/lockdowns, radical ideologies in schools, climate taxes and mass unsustainable immigration. She ran in the 2021 federal election for PPC to stand up for individual rights and freedoms and again in the 2024 by-election.

She is a passionate advocate of healthy communities, parental rights, protecting girls’ and women’s spaces, lower taxes and exiting the WHO/UN. She believes in uniting the community with open and respectful dialogue and opposes cancel culture and government imposed censorship.

She enjoys playing soccer, mountain biking, swimming and spending time in her vegetable garden or up at her cottage.

X: https://x.com/PatriciaC_PPC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patricia-tish-conlin-rhn-hba-a16a8a225/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatriciaConlinPPC/

Website: www.patriciaconlin.ca

Email: patricia@patriciaconlin.ca

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

