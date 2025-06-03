James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
8m

More on the Mechanisms of Sudden Onset Kidney harms, often Fatal after Jabs

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/kidney-deaths-from-jabbing-update

and

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/iga-nephropathy-caused-by-endotoxin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture