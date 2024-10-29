270-268 ?
The election is one week from today. The aggregate polling shows that the race is very, very close. What do you think the final results will be?
The data used in this article was accessed from 270ToWin.com at 9am on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.
The most recent aggregate polling at 270ToWin.com shows that the race for the Presidency seems to be about as close as it could possibly be.
All attention should be on the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania which make up the so-called Democratic “Blue Wall.”
Click on the links for additional details.
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/national
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/pennsylvania
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/wisconsin
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/michigan
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/nevada
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/georgia
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/north-carolina
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/arizona
The Babylon Bee has endorsed Kamala Harris.
https://youtu.be/2sOqlzkMwH4
Most Americans have learned very little about History and Economics.
Maybe some redacted and propagandized Cliff notes. MSM and Hollywood are more attractive than
ugly truth. We may have the giggling figurehead. Bumpy road ahead in any case.