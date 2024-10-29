Share

The data used in this article was accessed from 270ToWin.com at 9am on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The most recent aggregate polling at 270ToWin.com shows that the race for the Presidency seems to be about as close as it could possibly be.

All attention should be on the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania which make up the so-called Democratic “Blue Wall.”

Click on the links for additional details.

https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/national

https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/pennsylvania

https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/wisconsin

https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/michigan

https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/nevada

https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/georgia

https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/north-carolina

https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/arizona

