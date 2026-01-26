James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vanessa's avatar
Vanessa
5d

Probably not seeing as 75 Republicans just voted with all democrats on a spending bill that includes all the crap we wanted stopped when we voted for Trump, like funding for abortion and DEI. Seems like they are all one in the same.

Reply
Share
Virginia Farver's avatar
Virginia Farver
5d

Colorado is an S-Hole! I haven't trusted the elections for years now. Supposedly all counties are Dems, which is impossible! We had Patricia Stryker (Stryker Medical) that lives here in town and a multi-billionaire. CO had the, "Gang of 4" which turned us all Democrat and Patricia Stryker were one of the gang members. CO used to be a beautiful Conservative State and that is no longer. Republicans have to stay in control, or we'll have 'Open Borders AGAIN.' We cannot let this happen! Trump got us out of 66 International Organizations tied to the UN a couple of weeks ago. No politician is perfect and yes; we have a uni-party. We need to get rid of the RINOs for sure and take back our states! We need to get fair and transparent elections again!

Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Roguski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture