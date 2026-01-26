2026 Congressional Mid-Term Elections
It seems highly likely that the Republicans will lose control of the House of Representatives after the 2026 mid-term elections. Will it make any difference?
The first primaries for the mid-term Congressional elections are just 5 weeks away (Tuesday, March 3, 2026).
There are 435 Congressional seats in the United States House of Representatives.
If either party wins 218 or more of the 435 elections they will take over control of the House of Representatives.
The Republican Party currently holds a 218-213 advantage over the Democrats in the United States House of Representatives. As of January 26, 2026, there are four vacant seats in the House due to the deaths of Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) and Sylvester Turner (D-Texas), and the resignations of Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
A flip of just 3 seats will transfer control to the Democrats (from 220-215 to 217-218).
A total of 29 Republican incumbents are NOT seeking re-election and 14 additional Republican members of Congress are involved in very competitive races:
One(1) Republican Congressman has passed away (Doug LaMalfa CA-1),
One(1) Republican Congresswoman has resigned (Marjorie Taylor Greene),
Eight(8) are retiring,
Eight(8) are running for Senate,
Ten(10) are running for governor,
One(1) is running for State Attorney General and
Fourteen(14) are involved in races that are very competitive.
Click on the Congressional District below to learn more about that specific election:
Alabama(1) Barry Moore - Running for U.S. Senate
Arizona(1) David Schweikert - Running for Governor
Arizona(5) Andy Biggs - Running for Governor
Arizona(6) Juan Ciscomani - TOSSUP
California(1) Doug LaMalfa - Passed Away - Likely Democrat due to redistricting
California(3) Kevin Kiley - Likely Democrat due to redistricting
California(22) David Valadao - tight race due to redistricting
California(48) Darrell Issa - tight race due to redistricting
Colorado(8) Gabe Evans - TOSSUP
Florida(2) Neal Dunn - Retiring
Florida(19) Byron Donalds - Running for Governor
Georgia(1) Earl “Buddy” Carter - Running for U.S. Senate
Georgia(10) Mike Collins - Running for U.S. Senate
Georgia(14) Marjorie Taylor Greene - Resigned
Iowa(1) Mariannette Miller-Meeks - TOSSUP
Iowa(2) Ashley Hinson - Running for U.S. Senate
Iowa(3) Zach Nunn - TOSSUP
Iowa(4) Randy Feenstra - Running for Governor
Kentucky(6) Andy Barr - Running for U.S. Senate
Louisiana(5) Julia Letlow - Running for U.S. Senate
Michigan(7) Tom Barrett - TOSSUP
Michigan(10) John James - Running for Governor
Nebraska(2) Don Bacon - Retiring
New Jersey(7) Tom Kean - TOSSUP
New York(17) - Michael Lawler - TOSSUP
New York(21) Elise Stefanik - Retiring
Pennsylvania(7) - Ryan Mackenzie - TOSSUP
Pennsylvania(10) - Scott Perry - TOSSUP
South Carolina(1) Nancy Mace - Running for Governor
South Carolina(5) Ralph Norman - Running for Governor
South Dakota(At-Large) Dusty Johnson - Running for Governor
Tennessee(6) John Rose - Running for Governor
Texas(8) Morgan Luttrell - Retiring
Texas(10) Michael McCaul - Retiring
Texas(19) Jodey Arrington - Retiring
Texas(21) Chip Roy - Running for State Attorney General
Texas(22) Troy Nehls - Retiring
Texas(38) Wesley Hunt - Running for U.S. Senate
Virginia(2) Jen Kiggans - TOSSUP
Washington(4) Dan Newhouse - Retiring
Wisconsin(3) Derrick Van Orden - TOSSUP
Wisconsin(7) Tom Tiffany - Running for Governor
Wyoming(At-Large) Harriet Hageman - Running for U.S. Senate
The primaries for the mid-term Congressional elections are scheduled as follows:
March 3, 2026
Arkansas
North Carolina
Texas
March 10, 2026
Mississippi
March 17, 2026
Illinois
May 5, 2026
Indiana
Ohio
May 12, 2026
Nebraska
West Virginia
May 16, 2026
Louisiana
May 19, 2026
Alabama
Georgia
Idaho
Kentucky
Oregon
Pennsylvania
June 2, 2026
California
Iowa
Montana
New Jersey
New Mexico
South Dakota
June 9, 2026
Maine
Nevada
North Dakota
South Carolina
June 16, 2026
Oklahoma
Virginia
June 23, 2026
Maryland
New York
Utah
June 30, 2026
Colorado
August 4, 2026
Arizona
Kansas
Michigan
Missouri
Washington
August 6, 2026
Tennessee
August 8, 2026
Hawaii
August 11, 2026
Connecticut
Minnesota
Vermont
Wisconsin
August 18, 2026
Alaska
Florida
Wyoming
September 1, 2026
Massachusetts
September 8, 2026
New Hampshire
Rhode Island
September 15, 2026
Delaware
