The first primaries for the mid-term Congressional elections are just 5 weeks away (Tuesday, March 3, 2026).

There are 435 Congressional seats in the United States House of Representatives.

If either party wins 218 or more of the 435 elections they will take over control of the House of Representatives.

The Republican Party currently holds a 218-213 advantage over the Democrats in the United States House of Representatives. As of January 26, 2026, there are four vacant seats in the House due to the deaths of Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) and Sylvester Turner (D-Texas), and the resignations of Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

A flip of just 3 seats will transfer control to the Democrats (from 220-215 to 217-218).

A total of 29 Republican incumbents are NOT seeking re-election and 14 additional Republican members of Congress are involved in very competitive races:

One(1) Republican Congressman has passed away (Doug LaMalfa CA-1),

One(1) Republican Congresswoman has resigned (Marjorie Taylor Greene),

Eight(8) are retiring,

Eight(8) are running for Senate,

Ten(10) are running for governor,

One(1) is running for State Attorney General and

Fourteen(14) are involved in races that are very competitive.

Click on the Congressional District below to learn more about that specific election:

SOURCE:

https://fortune.com/2026/01/20/will-republican-party-lose-seats-in-midterm-elections-trump-unpopularity/

SOURCE:

https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration_second_term/prez_track_jan26

SOURCE:

https://kalshi.com/markets/controlh/house-winner/controlh-2026

The primaries for the mid-term Congressional elections are scheduled as follows:

March 3, 2026

Arkansas

North Carolina

Texas

March 10, 2026

Mississippi

March 17, 2026

Illinois

May 5, 2026

Indiana

Ohio

May 12, 2026

Nebraska

West Virginia

May 16, 2026

Louisiana

May 19, 2026

Alabama

Georgia

Idaho

Kentucky

Oregon

Pennsylvania

June 2, 2026

California

Iowa

Montana

New Jersey

New Mexico

South Dakota

June 9, 2026

Maine

Nevada

North Dakota

South Carolina

June 16, 2026

Oklahoma

Virginia

June 23, 2026

Maryland

New York

Utah

June 30, 2026

Colorado

August 4, 2026

Arizona

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Washington

August 6, 2026

Tennessee

August 8, 2026

Hawaii

August 11, 2026

Connecticut

Minnesota

Vermont

Wisconsin

August 18, 2026

Alaska

Florida

Wyoming

September 1, 2026

Massachusetts

September 8, 2026

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

September 15, 2026

Delaware

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

